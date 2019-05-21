Cedar Falls and Waterloo Columbus cruised to wins Monday in the opening round of girls' state tennis play.
Cedar Falls, playing in its first state meet, crushed perennial power Pleasant Valley 5-1 in a Class 2A matchup at the University of Iowa.
Columbus, meanwhile, knocked out Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 to advance to the Class 1A final four for the 25th straight season.
Sisters Krisha Keeran and Mira Keeran got Cedar Falls rolling with straight set wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Malina Amjadi then won a key match at No. 3 in a third-set tiebreaker before Elena Escalada and Vipsa Dodiya won to wrap up the Tigers' victory.
Cedar Falls will join West Des Moines Dowling, Ames and Iowa City West in the 2A final four Saturday, June 1.
Columbus swept through the singles matches for its win. Bella Fain faced the toughest test when she dropped the first set and fell behind 3-0 in the second set before rallying. She took six of the next seven games to square the match and then won it in a tiebreaker.
"Bella Fain did a great job of coming back," said Sailors head coach Dave Will. "That was just an outstanding job. They all played well."
Columbus will be joined by Shenandoah, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Wahlert June 1 in Des Moines for the 1A state semifinals and finals.
