{{featured_button_text}}

BETTENDORF -- Cedar Falls sisters Krisha and Mira Keeran capped their first season as varsity tennis teammates with a third-place finish Thursday in the Class 2A state doubles tournament at Bettendorf High School.

Krisha, a junior, and Mira, a freshman, were defeated by eventual champions Kaylyn Chleborad and Allison Szalay of West Des Moines Dowling in the semifinal round, 6-3, 6-4. They recovered with a win over Urbandale’s Brooke Dannenfelt and Mylea Cole in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-4.

Chleborad and Szalay defeated Iowa City West’s Jessica Moonjely and Audrey Koch in the championship match, 6-0, 6-3.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the 2A singles tournament, Cedar Falls’ Malina Amjadi placed eighth after straight-set losses to Alli Gustafson of Ankeny Centennial and Katie Carver of Urbandale. Johnston’s Cari Naanep won the 2A singles title over Arundee Fernando of Ames, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Cedar Falls will continue postseason play in the semifinal round of the 2A state team tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday against Ames at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny. West Des Moines Dowling and Iowa City West will meet in the other semifinal.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments