Falcons take care of Clear Lake Lions 5-4

The Aplington-Parkersburg boys tennis team defend their home courts with a narrow 5-4 win over the Clear Lake Lions, Monday.

On cold, windy day at the Aplington Tennis Complex, the Falcons won two doubles matches and three singles matches to pick up their third win of the season.

The meet started with the doubles competition as the duo of sophomore Tate Neymeyer and senior Caleb Merryweather picked up a win in the number two doubles spot 10-3.

The Falcons also got a win in the number three doubles competition as sophomore Grant Wedeking and freshman Keegan Bolhuis grabbed a 10-2 win.

Only the duo of junior Adam Maske and senior Zach Klahsen dropped their matchup in the number one doubles spot.

During the singles competition, the Falcons and Lions played to an even 3-3 split.

Neymeyer dominated in the number one spot with a resounding 10-1 victory.

Klahsen also picked up a win in the number three doubles spot as he managed to out play Lions junior Justin Kerr.

Wedeking recorded the final singles win for the Falcons as he took down Clear Lake junior Jack Crane 10-6.

Maske, Merryweather and Bolhuis lost their singles matches 10-6, 10-2 and 11-10 (7-4).

With the win, the Falcons improve to 3-1 on the season with previous wins over the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks and Iowa Falls-Alden.

The Falcons will be back at home hoping for another win, and nicer weather, on Tuesday, April 26 as they take on Webster City at 4:30 p.m.

