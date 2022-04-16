East junior Sibrian helping guide young Trojan squad focused on having fun, growing program

Four Waterloo East Trojans took to the courts at Byrnes Park Tennis Center to take on the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs on a cool spring morning on Saturday.

With the thermometer reading 32 degrees, each player stayed bundled up as singles action got underway just past 9 a.m.

The four girls representing Waterloo East battled hard up and down the lineup as junior Nayeli Sibrian led the way in the number one singles spot. Sibrian dropped a close opening set 5-7 before losing the second set 2-6 to Hempstead freshman Claire Kelley.

Sibrian said she was proud of her performance in the loss for a myriad reasons.

“I feel pretty proud,” Sibrian said. “I feel like I did very well. I enjoyed myself. I practiced all the techniques that I have been taught. So, I am very proud even though I lost both matches. I still feel pretty good and I am confident for the next one.”

As the most experienced player on the East roster, Waterloo East head coach Nekoda Garbes said Sibrian serves as a leader for the Trojans. Garbes described herself as lucky to have Sibrian on the team.

“She has been very helpful in helping guide the team,” Garbes said. “[She is] the glue that holds us together…whenever we have someone new that wants to try the team, she is the first one to step up and help them.”

Although still a leading voice, Sibrian described her role on the Trojans roster a little differently than her coach.

“I am usually called mom, grandma, but I just really care for my team,” Sibrian said. “So, I always make sure they are taking a lot of water and they warm up well so they do not have muscle cramps later. I have known these girls for quite a while now…I do try to take care of them.”

Despite the cold weather, a small section of supporters populated the bleachers closest to Sibrian to cheer on the junior.

“I feels very nice to have them here supporting me,” Sibrian said. “It is very motivational. I can really feel the love.”

Sibrian also noted that the group of family members cheering her on helps her find more enjoyment in playing tennis.

The remaining Trojans also lost their singles matches. In the number two spot, sophomore Saniah Robinson fell to Hempstead senior Hannah Williams.

A battle between East sophomore Naima McClendon and Hempstead senior Cheung Chloe for the number three spot ended in favor of the Mustangs.

The number four singles points also went in favor of the Mustangs as Hempstead junior Grace Kolker beat East sophomore Aaliyah Weekley.

With only four players available on Saturdays, Garbes did acknowledge roster size is one of the main obstacles the Trojans hope to overcome.

“Our biggest struggle right now is numbers,” Garbes said. “Getting us to have a full six and continue to grow the program would be our biggest goal.”

Garbes said a coaching change coupled with the COVID pandemic caused numbers to take a hit within the Waterloo East girl’s tennis program.

As the Trojans work to overcome a players deficit and learn the fundamentals of tennis, they focus on enjoying the sport and comradery.

“We love to have fun,” Garbes said. “I think a lot of teams come in and they are usually surprised with how much fun they have…that makes us feel good that we may not be the best out there, but we definitely are the most fun.”

