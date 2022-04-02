Columbus Catholic boys' tennis poised for a strong season

WAVERLY – In the days leading up to Columbus Catholic's first boys' tennis meet on Friday, Nick Petaros had a question for one of his experienced players.

Regarding the meet scheduled for 4 p.m., he asked senior Jack Nolting, "When do you guys show up before a meet? How early do you get there?"

Such is the life of a first-time coach.

"I was thinking 3:15 and he said 3:15, so we were lined up with when to get here," Petaros said with a laugh after coaching the Class 1A 10th-ranked Sailors to an 8-1 victory over Grundy Center at Byrnes Park Tennis Center. "It helps to have some guys that have been there, done that and they know what they are getting into."

Petaros was hired last summer as the Activities Supervisor at Columbus, and once former Columbus boys' tennis coach James Larsen resigned in order to free up his availability to attend his daughter's senior year activities, Petaros decided to scratch the coaching itch.

"I enjoy the sport, so I figured I would give this a shot," Petaros said. "As an Activities Supervisor, it is going to help me relate to other coaches. Kind of being in that role where I have been through it myself and I think that is going to be a good experience to see what a coach goes through."

While longtime Waterloo Columbus girls' tennis coach Dave Will will help Petaros as a volunteer assistant working on fundamentals, Petaros also draws from his experiences as a player, both at Maquoketa High School for Coach Carol Hammill and at Wartburg College under the late Jim Willis, for this first foray into coaching. Since the start of preseason practice March 21, Petaros has run the Sailors through a variety of drills, games and challenge matches that have fostered learning in a fun environment.

"He has been great," Columbus sophomore Pat Underwood said. "He has showed us a lot of new drills that we didn't have last year. He has been working on everything with us, which is really nice with a team that needs it."

In addition to the adjustments that come with a new coach, the Sailors have undergone a significant roster turnover, as well. The top-five players from last season have graduated, leaving Nolting and Underwood as the lone returnees with varsity experience.

"Last year I had a lot of guys that I could look up to," senior Jack Nolting said. "So this year, I am kind of one of those guys that people look up to so it is a lot different, but I think it is more fun."

The Columbus roster has been supplemented by a quartet of senior additions looking to make an impact. Ben Trost returned to the team after trying his hand at golf last season and has claimed the No. 1 singles spot. With Underwood and Nolting at Nos. 2 and 3, seniors Ben Hau and Blake Etringer have found a home in the varsity lineup after competing at the junior-varsity level in recent seasons. At No. 6, senior Gavin Gallagher has been a pleasant surprise in his first season of high school tennis at any level.

"We had a lot of holes to fill," Petaros said. "It is good to have a group of seniors like that that really enjoy being a part of the game and filling that. It is kind of unique. They don't play really during the summer. They just kind of came out this spring, so I think as the season progresses, they are really going to get a lot better. At least I hope so."

The Columbus schedule ramps up in earnest next week with a road dual against Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday and a home date with Union Community two days later. The Sailors will also see highly-ranked foes like Boone and Decorah down the road.

"We are definitely new and we definitely will be underdogs, for sure," Underwood said. "But we all have a good attitude and we all want to win, so I think we are going to surprise some people."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0