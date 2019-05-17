Cedar Falls reaped the rewards of an outstanding girls' tennis regular season Friday when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-conference awards.
Tiger junior Krisha Keeran was named Athlete of the Year in the league's Mississippi Division while Tigers leader Mike Knox earned Coach of the Year accolades following a 15-1 regular season. Keeran owns a 14-0 singles record.
Freshman Mira Keeran joined her sister on the all-MVC first team while teammates Malina Amjadi and Jamie Knox landed spots on the second team.
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West senior Meredith Eighmey made the second team.
Cedar Falls also has a pair of first-team selections in the boys' Mississippi Division with juniors Ben Campbell and Siddhartha Kalala.
Tigers Pranav Chandra and Neel Shah are on the second team while West's Zach Heyerhoff is on the Valley Division second team.
