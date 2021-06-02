Cedar Falls' Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu dominate en route to 2A state doubles semifinal

IOWA CITY – Cedar Falls’ Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu clicked throughout their opening matches Wednesday in the Class 2A state doubles tournament at the University of Iowa Tennis Complex.

The No. 2 seeded Keeran and Mallavarapu began their quest for individual hardware with convincing straight-set victories to reach Thursday’s semifinal round.

Mira Keeran, who placed third in the 2019 state doubles tournament alongside her older sister Krisha, has also established herself as one of Iowa’s best singles players while competing atop the Tigers’ team lineup this season. Mallavarapu also has a strong singles background, but they’ve embraced the opportunity for collaboration that doubles provides.

“Mira going doubles and not singles was kind of a shock to a lot of the coaches in the state,” Cedar Falls coach Tara Sagers said. “But she’s really embraced the game and wanted to learn to be a better doubles player. I think they’ve both done a great job.

“Maya looked really composed (in her state debut) and they’re both very mentally tough. I’m not sure much can get in their way. We’re pretty excited about going into tomorrow.”