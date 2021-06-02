Cedar Falls' Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu dominate en route to 2A state doubles semifinal

IOWA CITY – Cedar Falls’ Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu clicked throughout their opening matches Wednesday in the Class 2A state doubles tournament at the University of Iowa Tennis Complex.
The No. 2 seeded Keeran and Mallavarapu began their quest for individual hardware with convincing straight-set victories to reach Thursday’s semifinal round.
Mira Keeran, who placed third in the 2019 state doubles tournament alongside her older sister Krisha, has also established herself as one of Iowa’s best singles players while competing atop the Tigers’ team lineup this season. Mallavarapu also has a strong singles background, but they’ve embraced the opportunity for collaboration that doubles provides.
“Mira going doubles and not singles was kind of a shock to a lot of the coaches in the state,” Cedar Falls coach Tara Sagers said. “But she’s really embraced the game and wanted to learn to be a better doubles player. I think they’ve both done a great job.
“Maya looked really composed (in her state debut) and they’re both very mentally tough. I’m not sure much can get in their way. We’re pretty excited about going into tomorrow.”
Keeran and Mallavarapu posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Waukee’s Puja Mekala and Morgan Seashore in the first round. Their quarterfinal opponents, Isa Valverde and Ella Spanovic of West Des Moines Dowling, entered that match after getting tested 6-4, 7-6 in the opener. Keeran and Mallavarapu maintained control throughout a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal victory against the Dowling team.
“They really just went in and did all the things we’ve been asking them to do,” Sagers said. “We’ve been working on a lot of doubles strategy going into this and they just performed, overperformed today.”
Keeran and Mallavarapu will play Iowa City West’s No. 3 seeded Caroline Mascardo and Julianna Mascardo in the semifinal round.
Cedar Falls’ other state qualifying doubles combination, Malina Amjadi and Elena Escalada took part in a pair of closely-contested consolation matches after a first-round loss to Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubcin and Elizabeth Alvis, 6-3, 6-1. Amjadi and Escalada recovered with a match tiebreak win over West Des Moines Valley’s Isabella Dobrinov and Nithya Myeni, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5). The Cedar Falls team was then eliminated following a match tiebreak against Urbandale’s Katie Carver and Lily Dykstra, 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7).
In singles, Cedar Falls sophomore Madison Sagers cruised through her state-debut match against Dubuque Senior’s Riley O’Donnell, 6-0, 6-2. Sagers was then defeated by No. 4 seed and 2019 singles runner-up Arunadee Fernando, 6-1, 6-3.
Fernando’s seed is indicative of the caliber of tennis within in this year’s 2A singles draw.
“This tournament is insane,” Tara Sagers said. “There’s a lot of really good players, a lot of great tennis.”
Quickly, Madison Sagers bounced back with a 6-0, 6-0 consolation win over Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Ayva Bohr to become a placewinner during her first state meet.
While the Tigers’ coach saw some nerves during the first state meet since 2019 – with over half of her team’s participants newcomers – she was pleased with how they performed.
“I think they competed really well,” Tara Sagers said. “I’m very proud of the team.”