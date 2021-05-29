Cameron Luhring powers past 1A's best for second state title

WATERLOO – Cameron Luhring’s high school tennis career lasted just two seasons. That’s all it took for the Aplington-Parkersburg senior to put together a resume as perhaps the most dominant singles player in Class 1A history.
Luhring’s overpowering winners and aces vastly outnumbered his unforced errors Saturday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center as he put the finishing touch on his second state title with a pair of convincing 6-0, 6-0 victories.
It was a fitting finish for the Falcons’ standout who completed his high school tennis career undefeated without ever dropping multiple games within a single set.
Luhring’s semifinal win over Jeff Miller of Council Bluffs St. Albert and his finals match against Pella’s Lucas Heap didn’t last longer than 40 minutes. He didn’t face a single game point against him the entire day.
“I felt like I played great today and it was just a great day for tennis,” Luhring said, before receiving his second state championship trophy on a calm and sunny afternoon. “It feels just as good, maybe a little bit better. I’m so happy with how everything turned out.”
Luhring, also the 2019 champion, became 1A’s first multi-year state singles champion since Clear Lake’s Sam Jones won his second title in 2016. Injury prevented Luhring from competing as a freshman. Even if there wasn’t a canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, Luhring may have been out following shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.
“I don’t think I would have been able to play,” Luhring said. “It would have been borderline, but I think it would have been pushing it, so most likely not.
“It was a lot of physical therapy I had to go through and really a grind to get to where I am now.”
While Luhring dropped just one game during his 2019 state tournament run, an improved forehand made him untouchable this past weekend at Byrnes Park. His largest deficit during Saturday’s final was 15-30.
The Falcons’ senior hit multiple forehand winners from behind the baseline that hopped into the fence on the other side of the net. He also showcased touch on drop shots along with the ability to use his height to consistently put volleys away at the net.
Asked what allowed him to get to this point of dominance against 1A’s best, the University of Nebraska Omaha recruit responded, “A lot of practice. I’ve been playing tennis since I was four.”
The younger brother of 2010 state champion Lane Luhring, Cameron never had to look far to find a strong practice partner. By the time he entered his freshman year of high school, Cameron had already beaten his older sibling in a match.
“I appreciate my brother tremendously,” Cameron Luhring said. “I hit with him once or twice a week and I’m really happy that he’s able to compete with me because he makes me better every time we hit.”
Focused on every point, Luhring finally looked over to his family and let loose with a joyful scream after winning all four points in the final game to clinch Saturday’s championship. The large crowd of supporters from his school district is what he’ll remember most about this year’s title run.
“They’ve all been with me this entire way, so I’m happy for everyone who came out to watch me today,” Luhring said.
In the 1A doubles final, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s top-seeded Brady Horstman and Matthew Schmit defeated Pella’s Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson. Decorah’s Gabriel Anderson and Caden Branum finished third with a win over Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger.
In Class 2A doubles at Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls’ Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra placed eighth.Waukee’s Kaden Taylor and Quinn Monson won the state championship.
Daniel Lu of West Des Moines Dowling secured the 2A singles championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ankeny Centennial’s Will Blevins.