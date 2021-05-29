Cameron Luhring powers past 1A's best for second state title

“I don’t think I would have been able to play,” Luhring said. “It would have been borderline, but I think it would have been pushing it, so most likely not.

“It was a lot of physical therapy I had to go through and really a grind to get to where I am now.”

While Luhring dropped just one game during his 2019 state tournament run, an improved forehand made him untouchable this past weekend at Byrnes Park. His largest deficit during Saturday’s final was 15-30.

The Falcons’ senior hit multiple forehand winners from behind the baseline that hopped into the fence on the other side of the net. He also showcased touch on drop shots along with the ability to use his height to consistently put volleys away at the net.

Asked what allowed him to get to this point of dominance against 1A’s best, the University of Nebraska Omaha recruit responded, “A lot of practice. I’ve been playing tennis since I was four.”

The younger brother of 2010 state champion Lane Luhring, Cameron never had to look far to find a strong practice partner. By the time he entered his freshman year of high school, Cameron had already beaten his older sibling in a match.