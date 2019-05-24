WATERLOO -- Aplington-Parkersburg's Cameron Luhring and the Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Daniel Buchanan and Joseph Haag cruised into the Class 1A boys' state tennis semifinals Friday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
Luhring didn't lose a game as he routed Ben Craven of Boone and Rhett Peters of Union in his two matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Buchanan and Haag had to work a little harder to win their opening match 6-2, 6-3, then handled Sioux City Heelan's Brenden Frey and Koby Bork in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1.
In other Class 1A action Friday, Union's Peters won his opening match 6-1, 6-1 before running into Luhring. Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Price fell to Dubuque Wahlert's Charlie Fair in the first round of singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Price came back to win his first consolation match 6-1, 6-3, then lost to Peters in the consolation second round 6-3, 6-4.
Joining Luhring in Saturday's 1A singles final four are Jack Edwards of Pella, Evan Moon of North Polk and Fair.
You have free articles remaining.
In doubles, the Decorah team of Aidan Hunter and William Lange lost a tough 7-6, 7-5 match to Cedar Rapids Xavier's Wes Johnson and Matthew Schmit in the opening round, rebounded with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the first round of consolation play and then bowed out with a 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 loss to Heelan's Bork and Frey.
Saturday's doubles final four features Xavier's Johnson and Schmit, Grinnell's Lewis Jolly and A.J. Wilkins and Norwalk's A.J. Clarkwilt and Drew Hall, in addition to Buchanan and Haag.
In the Class 2A state tournament in Cedar Rapids, West Des Moines Valley's Roy Jensen and Neil Sura outlasted Cedar Falls' Ben Campbell and Pranav Chandra in the opening round of doubles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Campbell and Chandra won their first consolation match 7-6, 5-7, 1-0, but fell to Pleasant Valley's Kiran Marla and Muneeb Nadeem in the next round 6-4, 6-2.
The final four in 2A singles are Rami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids Washington, Luke VanDonslear of Linn-Mar, Will Blevins of Ankeny Centennial and Justin Sehlin of Pleasant Valley.
In doubles, Waukee's Noah Burmeister and Will Ecklund, Ames' Tim Ellis and Nate Withers, Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin and Nathan Wong and Iowa City West's Sasha Chackalackal and Eli Young are still in the hunt for the state title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.