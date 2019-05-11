WAVERLY -- Aplington-Parkersburg captured titles in singles and doubles as the Falcons won the Class 1A boys' tennis district at Waverly Friday.
Cameron Luhring defeated teammate Aaron Price for a singles championship, 6-0, 6-0, while Carter Cuvelier and Riley Oberhauser teamed up to win a doubles title.
District champions and runners-up advance to state.
Daniel Buchanan and Joseph Haag teamed up for a doubles championship as Waterloo Columbus placed second as a team.
Buchanan and Haag rolled into the finals with three straight-set wins, then completed their run to the title with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Decorah's Aidan Hunter and Billy Lange.
Columbus' Jon Dobson won his first two matches in singles before falling to Luhring of Aplington-Parkersburg in the semifinals. Dobson rebounded to defeat Trey Angel of Waverly-Shell Rock in a third-set tiebreaker for third place.
Aplington-Parkersburg edged Columbus 20-19 for the team title.
Union's Rhett Peters also qualified for state as a district runner-up in singles
In Class 2A district action in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls' doubles team of Ben Campbell and Pranav Chandra advanced to state.
Waterloo West finished third. Nick Ritland and J.P. Richmond won their first match before falling to Cedar Falls' Neel Shah and Cedric Hassman.
Andrew Christensen and Zach Heyerhoff cruised in their first match and upended 2018 state qualifiers Luke McKibben and Jacob Smith of Marshalltown in the quarterfinals. Christensen and Heyerhoff then jumped ahead of Cedar Falls' Chandra and Campbell 7-5 before Christensen suffered a calf cramp and the Tiger tandem took control with 6-1 wins in the next two sets.
