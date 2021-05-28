Aplington-Parkersburg's Cameron Luhring cruises to 1A tennis semifinal round

WATERLOO – Aplington-Parkersburg senior Cameron Luhring quickly worked his way back to the semifinal round of the Class 1A boys’ state tennis tournament on Friday in Waterloo.

Luhring, the 2019 state champion, rolled past North Polk’s Ethan Moon and LeMars’ Kaden Wingert by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Other semifinalists in the 1A singles draw are Jeff Miller of Council Bluffs St. Albert, Ben Craven of Boone and Lucas Heap of Pella. Heap earned a win over Aplington-Parkersburg’s Owen Thomas in his first round match, 6-2, 6-3.

The Waterloo Columbus senior tandem of Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag secured a hard-fought win over Boone’s Marcus McPartland and Joey Zehr in the first round, 7-5, 6-4. No. 2 seed Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson of Pella defeated Dobson and Haag in the quarterfinal round, 6-2, 6-4.

Dobson and Haag dropped their first consolation match in a tiebreaker to Grinnell’s A.J. Wilkins and Calvin Jaworski, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-3).

All top four seeds advanced to the semifinal round in the 1A doubles draw.

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Brady Horstmann and Ryan Schmidt reached a semifinal match against Decorah’s Gabriel Anderson and Caden Branum. Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger and Edwards and Thompson are the other semifinal pairing.

In Class 2A, Cedar Falls’ Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra were defeated by No. 2 seeded Mukundan Kasturirangan and Luca Chacklackal of Iowa City West in the opening round, 6-1, 6-3. Shah and Chandra recovered and won their first consolation match over Hank Lucas and Tyson Trimble of West Des Moines Valley in a match tiebreak, 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).

