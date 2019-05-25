WATERLOO — Water was a hot commodity Saturday at the Class 1A boys’ state tennis championships at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore Cameron Luhring had his own way of cooling off the competition.
On a sticky, humid 80-plus degree day, Luhring doused every opponent on the way to his first state championship. In fact, he dropped just one game over the weekend and that was during his championship match with Evan Moon of North Polk, 6-1, 6-0.
“I knew a few of the guys here from playing against them before,” Luhring said. “I didn’t worry about who was here, I just stayed focused and played my game.
“I love serving and attacking the ball. As the match goes on I watch my opponent closer and take advantage of their reactions to points. It is about mental toughness and when he (Moon) got that game, I had to get back to my play.”
Luhring eliminated Moon in 39 minutes, which was his longest match of the day.
“It just feels great to win it,” said Luhring. “I have dreamed of winning a title since I was real little. My brother (Lane) won a title in 2010 as a senior and now I have one. We are a competitive family so I am going after another title to get one more than him, maybe two more.”
The Waterloo Columbus doubles team of Daniel Buchanan and Joseph Haag had their dreams dashed as they dropped a 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 semifinal match to eventual state champions AJ Clarkwilt and Drew Hall of Norwalk.
Buchanan and Haag won the first set and held a 5-4 lead in the second, but couldn’t put the Norwalk duo away.
The Sailor team bounced back in the third-place match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Grinnell’s Lewis Jolly and AJ Wilkins.
Union’s Rhett Peters won his 1A singles consolation semifinal Saturday before falling to Reed Miller of Council Bluffs St. Albert 6-3, 7-5.
In Cedar Rapids, Rami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids Washington defeated Justin Sehlin of Pleasant Valley for the Class 2A singles title 6-2, 6-0.
The doubles championship went to Waukee’s Noah Burmeiester and Will Ecklund with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Iowa City West’s Sasha Chackalackal and Eli Young.
Boys’ state tennis
Class 1A
SINGLES
Semifinals — Cameron Luhring (Aplington-Parkersburg) def. Jack Edwards (Pella) 6-0, 6-0, Evan Moon (North Polk) def. Charlie Fair (Dub. Wahlert) 6-3, 6-2.
Third place — Edwards won by injury default.
Championship — Luhring def. Moon 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Semifinals — Wes Johnson/Matthew Schmit (C.R. Xavier) def. Lewis Jolly/A.J. Wilkins (Grinnell) 6-0, 6-2, A.J. Clarkwilt/Drew Hall (Norwalk) def. Daniel Buchanan/Joseph Haag (Wat. Columbus) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Third place — Buchanan/Haag def. Jolly/Wilkins 6-2, 6-4.
Championship — Clarkwilt/Hall def. Johnson/Schmit 6-4, 6-4.
Class 2A
SINGLES
Semifinals — Rami Scheetz (C.R. Washington) def. Luke VanDonslear (Linn-Mar) 6-2, 6-2, Justin Sehlin (Pleasant Valley) def. Will Blevins (Ankeny Centennial) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Third place — Van Donslear def. Blevins 6-3, 7-5.
Championship — Scheetz def. Sehlin 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Semifinals — Noah Burmeister/Will Ecklund (Waukee) def. Tim Ellis/Nate Withers (Ames) 6-1, 6-3, Sasha Chackalakal/Eli Young (I.C. West) def. Jake Dolphin/Nathan Wong (Pleasant Valley) 6-4, 7-5.
Third place — Dolphin/Wong def. Ellis/Withers 6-4, 6-2.
Championship — Burmeister/Ecklund def. Chackalakal/Young 6-2, 6-3.
