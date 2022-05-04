AP, Columbus at top in NICL boys' tennis

WATERLOO – Aplington-Parkersburg and Columbus Catholic came out on top Wednesday at the North Iowa Cedar League boys’ conference tennis tournament.

The top six players from Columbus Catholic, Union, Aplington-Parkersburg, Grundy Center, Oelwein and South Hardin met at Byrnes Park. Starting with singles matches, the boys faced their ranked counterparts in five round-robin matches each. Aplington-Parkersburg would emerge victorious in the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches.

“I thought the boys played good, consistent tennis,” said Rhett Peters, the head coach for Aplington-Parkersburg. “Obviously, it’s a long day, so we’ve really been stressing the fact that we need to keep our bodies into the matches as much as the mind.”

The highlight of the singles matches would come in the No. 1 slot as undefeated sophomores Tate Neymeyer of Aplington-Parkersburg and Tanner Laube of Grundy Center squared off. It would be a hotly contested back-and-forth between the two, but Neymeyer eventually came out on top 6-5, keeping his perfect season going.

“I was both nervous and excited, but once you start playing, the nerves kind of go away and you just play your game,” Neymeyer said. “And hopefully, you play good and come out with the win.”

It was also a strong performance for Columbus Catholic, with sophomore Patrick Underwood winning the No. 2 singles crown. Despite cramping up in the final match, he was able to hold off Aplington-Parkersburg junior Adam Maske at 6-5. In the No. 4 and No. 6 singles, seniors Ben Hau and Gavin Gallagher both went undefeated.

“Our team has a lot of depth this year and Gavin’s been really successful at No. 6,” Columbus Catholic head coach Nicholas Petaros said. “He’s leading our team in wins in singles, and he put together another really good day today.”

The doubles would ultimately belong to Aplington-Parkersburg, taking the No. 1 and two slots, and with Columbus Catholic taking No. 3.

Tournament placings

Singles

No. 1: Tate Neymeyer, Aplington-Parkersburg; Tanner Laube, Grundy Center; Sam Klein, Union; Colton Roete, Oelwein; Ben Trost; Columbus Catholic; Landon Rewoldt, South Hardin.

No. 2: Patrick Underwood, Columbus Catholic; Adam Maske, Aplington-Parkersburg; Sloan Klar, Grundy Center; Braxton Lu, South Hardin; Dan Gray, Union; Westin Woodson, Oelwein.

No. 3: Zach Klahan, Aplington-Parkersburg; Jack Nolting, Columbus Catholic; Bryce Greiner, Columbus Catholic; Austin Martin, Union; Austin Schoultz, Oelwein; Daniel Dolan, South Hardin.

No. 4: Ben Hau, Columbus Catholic; Christian Ryan, Union; Caleb Merryweather, Aplington-Parkersburg; Parker Sperfslage, Oelwein; Julian Lamp, Grundy Center; Chase Struck, South Hardin.

No. 5: Grant Wedeking, Aplington-Parkersburg; Blake Etringer, Columbus Catholic; Trent Greiner, Grundy Center; Kale Berinobis, Oelwein; Andrew Klein, Union.

No. 6: Gavin Gallagher, Columbus Catholic; Elias Cakerice, Grundy Center; Keegan Bolhuis, Aplington-Parkersburg; Adam Breh, Union; Jonathan Ehn, Oelwein.

Doubles

No. 1: Neymeyer/Maske, Aplington-Parkersburg; Trost/Gallagher, Columbus Catholic; Klar/Greiner, Grundy Center; Roete/Spefslage, Oelwein; Klein/Grey, Union; Lu/Rewoldt, South Hardin.

No. 2: Klahan/Wedeking, Aplington-Parkersburg; Laube/Greiner, Grundy Center; Underwood/Nolting, Columbus Catholic; Martin/Ryan, Union; Woodson/Conner, Owelwein; Dolan/Struck, South Hardin.

No. 3: Etringer/Hau, Columbus Catholic; Merryweather/Bolhuis, Aplington-Parkersburg; Schoultz/Berinobis, Oelwein; Lamp/Cakerice, Grundy Center; Jesse/Carlson, Union.

