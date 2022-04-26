All in the Family: Uncle, Nephew battle it out on the court

A group of class 1A boy’s prep tennis players took the courts at the Aplington Tennis Complex on a windy, cloudy and cold afternoon Monday.

A handful of bold spectators braved the elements with a spattering of coats, hats, gloves, blankets--anything to keep the cold at bay.

Some watched from the warmth of their own vehicles as the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons faced off against the Clear Lake Lions in a regular season matchup between the two schools.

However, for one family, this seemingly ordinary matchup on a particularly chilly April day does not qualify as regular.

For the Peters from La Porte City, the contest marked the first time in which Rich and Rhett Peters, uncle and nephew, would face off as head coach of the Lions and Falcons, respectively.

Rhett, a former history-making member of the Union Knights boy’s tennis team, said both his father and uncle worked with him early on in his tennis career. The relationship changed and endured as Rhett entered high school.

“Both had a lot to do with me when I was growing up and hitting,” Rhett said. “But, after middle school...I would call him every once in a while and ask him some stuff and I still do.”

When asked about their relationship, Rich noted, with a smirk, an aspect of Rhett’s game which he helped grow.

“I hit with him when he was younger a lot,” Rich said. “He gets his top spin from me.”

Perhaps the apprentice has become the master, but experience and seniority did not determine the outcome of the Monday afternoon contest. Rhett, in his first season as the Falcons head coach, led his team to victory over the Lions and his uncle, a fourteen year coaching veteran.

The Falcons picked up two of the three possible doubles points as Aplington-Parkersburg sophomore Tate Neymeyer and senior Caleb Merryweather earned a win in the number two doubles spot.

Meanwhile, Falcons sophomore Grant Wedeking and freshman Keegan Bolhuis earned a victory in the number three doubles spot over Clear Lake juniors Trey Olthoff and Branden Kuhlmeier.

The number one doubles spot was won by the Clear Lake duo of Jaxson Gerhardt and Ben Loge over AP junior Adam Maske and senior Zach Klahsen.

In singles, the Lions and Falcons battled to a 3-3 stalemate. Neymeyer, Klahsen and Wedeking picked up wins in the 1, 3 and 5 lineup spots while Loge, Cabot Neuberger and Carter Markwardt earned wins in the 2, 4 and 6 lineup spots.

Rich said he expected a close battle between the two schools from the moment he found out that his nephew would be at the helm of the Falcons when they faced off this season.

“I did not realize he was the head coach...” Rich said. “I thought he was the assistant coach again this year. So, when he told me he was head coach, I am like ‘Oh crud!’ I knew he had a couple good players coming back from last year.”

Following the 5-4 Falcons victory, Uncle and nephew joked about what the newspaper headline might read.

“Nephew bests Uncle,” Rich suggested in jest as the meet came to a close. However, both agreed it was a fun to see and coach against each other.

“It is fun to coach against him,” Rich said. “It is fun to see him.”

“It is cool,” Rhett said. “I got to play against…one of his players in high school. So, it was cool to coach against him too and we got a pretty good match too. It was good to see him.”

Rhett said the two will ‘give each other crap,’ but said they do not allow their athletes to determine who has bragging rights. Instead, although the opportunity does not present itself often, the duo let their play do the talking.

“It is more playing, but we never play each other anymore,” Rhett said.

Despite the lack of opportunity, Rich ribbed Rhett with a quick retort, revealing which of the two is currently on top.

“We played doubles and I won this summer,” Rich added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0