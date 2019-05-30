IOWA CITY -- “Never let the ball drop in front of you.”
That advice from aunt Janet Schupbach stuck with Taylor Hogan from the moment she first picked up a tennis racket at age five. With speed and athleticism serving as the foundation for success, Hogan has continued to hit with her aunt on regular basis into her senior year at Waterloo Columbus.
In addition to her ability to track down short balls, it has often taken a quality strike to get a shot past Columbus' standout during her runs to four consecutive Class 1A state doubles finals.
Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Emily Jasper and sophomore Miyako Coffey were up to the challenge Thursday afternoon at the Hawkeye Tennis Recreational Complex.
Hogan and junior teammate Elysse Trost rallied from down four games to tie the first set of the 1A state final before Jasper and Coffey recovered and broke serve throughout the entire second set of a 6-4, 6-1 Saints victory. The Xavier tandem secured the first doubles title in program history, while Hogan was denied in her attempt to be become the state’s first tennis player to win four doubles championships.
Jasper credited increased confidence in her groundstrokes along with gains serving and at the net from her and Coffey as keys to success after losing to Hogan and Grace Sullivan in a match tiebreaker early this season. Admittedly rattled as Columbus rallied to tie the first set of Thursday’s final, Coffey said she just had to calm down and play loose.
Xavier's duo frequently capitalized on opportunities to finish at the net. They lost just two points in the final two games of set one and won the final five games of set two.
“All I say is just energy,” Jasper pointed out afterwards. “That’s been our thing this tournament. Keep our energy up, and attack balls, and we’re fine.”
Added Columbus coach Dave Will, “Jasper won the match for them. She played outstanding today and she was the big difference from the first time.
“I thought we were ready to play, but they just outplayed us. They were the better team today.”
Hogan and Trost reached the doubles final by surviving a tough, 2 1/2 hour test from Shenandoah twins Nichole and Natalie Gilbert, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4. The Columbus team overcame an early 3-2 deficit to win the first set, and rallied from down 4-1 in the second set to force a tiebreaker, before jumping out to a 4-2 lead in set three and finally prevailing after Hogan’s volley winner on the third match point.
“It’s just been such a great experience,” Hogan said. “We played some very competitive teams and it’s not like we had any easy matches this year. Each one we had to work for and each win we got made us feel good. Just to make it to the finals, we’re runner-ups which is awesome.”
Trost was paired with Hogan for the first time one match prior to the start of postseason play. Hogan had previously won two state titles alongside Lauren McManus before capturing her third championship with Olivia Fain last season.
“It was definitely a little intimidating because she has won three championships,” Trost said. “But it was a lot of fun playing with her and she’s very encouraging.
“Playing with Taylor has really improved my game a lot and she’s definitely challenged me.”
This marked the first state tournament in which Hogan has competed alongside a younger doubles partner.
“I think we played well together,” Hogan said. “She’s a great player and I’m really excited to see how she does next year.”
A talented athlete -- signed to compete in diving and softball at the University of Northern Iowa, in addition to qualifying for national-level gymnastics competitions in the spring -- Hogan has always enjoyed tennis. She grew up watching her older cousins Andrea and Michelle Schupbach (a three-time state doubles winner) and Lindsay McGonegle win state titles with the Sailors before playing a role of her own in the program’s team success.
“It’s really a family affair and I’m glad I got to be a part of it,” Hogan said.
Including Hogan, all eight of Iowa’s three-time state doubles champions attended high school in Waterloo with Columbus responsible for six members of that prestigious group.
“She’s just an outstanding athlete and an outstanding young lady and she’s going to be a success in life,” Will said of Hogan.
Columbus returns to action Saturday against Dubuque Wahlert in the 1A team semifinals in Johnston. Shenandoah and Xavier are on the other half of the draw. The Sailors are attempting to extend their title streak to seven.
Elsewhere in the Class 1A individual tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Katie Wichman and Sadie Hansen placed sixth. They defeated Xavier’s Sarah Abu Nameh and Maddie Aby in straight sets and losing to Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush of Davenport Assumption in straight sets.
W-SR’s Olivia Phillips finished eighth in the singles tournament. Fairfield’s Anna Gaskell captured the singles title over teammate Anatta Charoenkul, 6-0, 6-0.
