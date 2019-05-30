BETTENDORF -- Cedar Falls sisters Krisha and Mira Keeran capped their first season as varsity tennis teammates with a third place finish Thursday in the Class 2A state doubles tournament at Bettendorf High School.
Krisha, a junior, and Mira, a freshman, were defeated by eventual champions Kaylyn Chleborad and Allison Szalay of West Des Moines Dowling in the semifinal round, 6-3, 6-4. They recovered with a win over Urbandale’s Brooke Dannenfelt and Mylea Cole in the third-place match, 6-2, 6-4.
Chleborad and Szalay defeated Iowa City West’s Jessica Moonjely and Audrey Koch in the championship match, 6-0, 6-3.
In the 2A singles tournament, Cedar Falls’ Malina Amjadi placed eighth after straight set losses to Alli Gustafson of Ankeny Centennial and Katie Carver of Urbandale. Johnston’s Cari Naanep won the 2A singles title over Arundee Fernando of Ames, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Cedar Falls will continue postseason play in the semifinal round of the 2A state team tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday against Ames at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny. West Des Moines Dowling and Iowa City West will meet in the other semifinal.
