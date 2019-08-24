{{featured_button_text}}
Siddhartha Kalala and Krisha Keeran
WAUKEE -- Cedar Falls High School tennis standouts Siddhartha Kalala and Krisha Keeran have organized a Club Kids For A Cause tennis tournament this weekend in Urbandale.

The tournament was created to support Steven Danna of Waukee in his battle with cancer. All tournament registration fees will be donated.

Competition is for players ages 11-18 and will take place in Urbandale. Cost is $65 for one event or $66 for two events.

The organization was founded last year by the two for such causes. The money will go to three local Des Moines charities: Children's Cancer Connection, Pinky Swear Foundation and Above and Beyond Cancer.

