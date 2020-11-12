State swimming: Waterloo relays overcame adversity to reach new heights

Caughron, McNally, Gieser and Miller went on to qualify in the 200 freestyle relay. Normally practicing by herself this time of year, Caughron has enjoyed the camaraderie of her teammates.

Those bonds will take on added significance as crowds aren’t allowed to attend this year’s state meet. The qualifiers and alternates from each team will be sitting in the bleachers and cheering on the competitors inside Marshalltown’s natatorium.

“No one on the relays has been to state before so it was kind of scary all those fast times (in the state),” Caughron said. “It was really important for me to keep all their confidence up throughout the year and let them know that we could do this – just focus on us. Focus on us getting better, not worrying about comparing with other teams, just focus on us throughout the season and our work will pay off.”

Hard work has paid off for a Waterloo program that continues to make progress. Caughron and Waterloo diver Lauren Kimball will each be continuing their careers at Iowa State.

A placewinner in the individual medley and butterfly in previous meets, Caughron has qualified with the state’s top time in the 100 freestyle and fourth-fastest 50 freestyle. She finished fourth in the 50 last year and has been recruited by the Cyclones as a sprinter.