State swimming: Waterloo relays overcame adversity to reach new heights

WATERLOO – As Carley Caughron gathered with her relay teammates behind the starter’s blocks, the Waterloo senior knew what the group was capable of accomplishing.
A program that hadn’t sent a relay team to state in head coach Jeff Kamp’s six-year tenure, broke through last Saturday in Dubuque and qualified two relays for this weekend’s state swimming and diving meet set to take place Friday and Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
“Carley really had the talk with them,” Kamp related. “She said, ‘We need to push your body, I really want people to go to state because I’m tired of going to state and swimming by myself.’ She took leadership of those relay teams.”
Waterloo’s medley qualifiers, in particular, accomplished an impressive feat. COVID-19 prevented the team’s breaststroker from competing in the regional meet so Caughron moved from the butterfly to that event. Sophomore Anna Gieser, who dropped her times considerably this season, joined the relay and swam the fly. Kate Miller and Anna McNally swam the relay’s other two legs.
The Waterloo medley time of 1:58.19 was good enough for the final qualifying spot.
“We found out the day before that we were switching it up,” Caughron said. “That was the first time all season that I was swimming the breaststroke in a relay, and the first time that Anna Gieser swam the fly in a relay. It was definitely a curveball, but we worked at practice a lot the day before and it all paid off in the meet. It was really cool.”
Caughron, McNally, Gieser and Miller went on to qualify in the 200 freestyle relay. Normally practicing by herself this time of year, Caughron has enjoyed the camaraderie of her teammates.
Those bonds will take on added significance as crowds aren’t allowed to attend this year’s state meet. The qualifiers and alternates from each team will be sitting in the bleachers and cheering on the competitors inside Marshalltown’s natatorium.
“No one on the relays has been to state before so it was kind of scary all those fast times (in the state),” Caughron said. “It was really important for me to keep all their confidence up throughout the year and let them know that we could do this – just focus on us. Focus on us getting better, not worrying about comparing with other teams, just focus on us throughout the season and our work will pay off.”
Hard work has paid off for a Waterloo program that continues to make progress. Caughron and Waterloo diver Lauren Kimball will each be continuing their careers at Iowa State.
A placewinner in the individual medley and butterfly in previous meets, Caughron has qualified with the state’s top time in the 100 freestyle and fourth-fastest 50 freestyle. She finished fourth in the 50 last year and has been recruited by the Cyclones as a sprinter.
The Waterloo senior owns school records in five different events and enters her final state meet confident as she attempts to chase down a state title.
“It is really cool that I’m sitting No. 1 in the state,” Caughron said, addressing the 100. “But in the end my goal is to be No. 1. I’m just trying not to focus on that too much, because if you do it might get into your head a little bit.”
The sprints suit Caughron’s personality well.
“It’s kind of that drag racing mentality,” Kamp said, assessing Caughron’s sprinting ability. “She loves to race and she’s harder on herself than I could ever be harder on her.”
Waterloo’s coach says it doesn’t take long to figure out what makes Caughron successful.
“The one thing that really makes her a great racer is that her starts are incredible,” Kamp said. “She’s one of the fastest people. Her entries into the water are clean and her dolphin kick underwater is incredibly fast.
“If you can generate the speed that she can generate underwater, when you hit the surface, there you go. In her short races she can put more into her underwater.”
Prior to Saturday’s swimming finals, Kimball looks to contend in the state diving meet at 11 a.m Friday. Her qualifying score of 509.25 was within a point of the top qualifying score posted by Bettendorf’s Makayla Hughbanks, 509.95.
During the middle of the season Kamp saw Kimball reach a new level and never turn back. She’s been consistently scoring above 500 in 11 dive meets.
“We add a dive and make the DD (degree of difficulty) a little bit harder and she performs,” Kamp said. “Dive one through 11 she’s clean and that’s what it takes. You can’t have a bad dive.”
Waterloo sophomore Avery Hogan qualified eighth in diving and will also be looking to secure a place on the medal podium.
