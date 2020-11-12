State swim preview: Pack of Tigers poised for strong finish

CEDAR FALLS – Have fun. Be family. Work hard. Win championships.

Those were the goals Cedar Falls swimmers set on day one. That’s the Tigers’ mission this weekend during the state swimming and division championships at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Cedar Falls athletes are among the state’s top 20 qualifiers in 10 different events, including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays where the Tigers turned in the fourth-fastest qualifying times.

University of Kentucky commit Grace Frericks is a key part of both relays and will also contend in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The junior has returned from injury strong the past four meets. She placed third in both the 50 freestyle and backstroke last season.

“I think she’s going to have a huge state meet this upcoming Saturday,” Cedar Falls’ first-year head coach Chelsea Szczyrbak said. “I know a lot of things about Grace now, but one of the main things about Grace is that she is definitely a competitor. She hates to lose and I deeply appreciate that about her.”

Cedar Falls senior sprinter Emma Clark is also in the mix to stand at or near the top of a medal podium. Clark qualified third in the 50 freestyle and 10th in the 100 freestyle.

