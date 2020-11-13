 Skip to main content
State diving: Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan 10th
STATE DIVING

State diving: Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan 10th

101719kw-diving-03

Waterloo's Avery Hogan flips as she dives during the Mississippi Valley Conference diving competition last fall. Hogan took 10th at the girls' state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA. 

 Kelly Wenzel

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan took 10th at the 2020 girls’ state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Hogan, a sophomore, finished with 435.95 points, less than three points out of ninth.

Bettendorf’s Makayla Hughbanks won with a score of 505.70.

Waterloo Swim senior Lauren Kimball, third a year ago, was forced to pull out of the state meet after suffering an injury training on Wednesday.

Kimball had qualified with the second best score, less than a half point behind Hughbanks following regional competition.

Decorah’s Brinley Krivachek was 30th with a score of 380.30.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

