State diving: Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan 10th

MARSHALLTOWN – Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan took 10th at the 2020 girls’ state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Hogan, a sophomore, finished with 435.95 points, less than three points out of ninth.
Bettendorf’s Makayla Hughbanks won with a score of 505.70.
Waterloo Swim senior Lauren Kimball, third a year ago, was forced to pull out of the state meet after suffering an injury training on Wednesday.
Kimball had qualified with the second best score, less than a half point behind Hughbanks following regional competition.
Decorah’s Brinley Krivachek was 30th with a score of 380.30.
