CRESCO -- Cedar Falls crowned four champions and edged host Crestwood 269-236 for the team title at Saturday's Flanagan Invitational wrestling tournament.
Jacob Penrith won the 120-pound bracket for the Tigers with a pin over Crestwood's Bryce Shea in the finals. Jackson Barth was the 132-pound champ, also pinning his opponent in the title match.
Cedar Falls also got dominating performances from Collin Bohnenkamp at 220 and Justin Campbell at 285 as both capped their days with pins in the finals.
Crestwood had three champions with Carter Fousek at 106, Kaden Anderlik at 126, Colter Bye at 170.
OTTUMWA INVITATIONAL: Waterloo East's Cadin Herrmann was the 120-pound champion at Saturday's Ottumwa Invitational.
Herrmann scored a 19-7 major decision over Logan Blickhan of Kirksville, Mo., in the finals.
Other top finishes for the Trojans included thirds by Dallas Jordan at 106 and Brennan Davis at 220 and a fifth by Matthew Cary at 160.
TRIPOLI INVITATIONAL: Woodbury Central won the Tripoli Invitational while three area wrestlers captured individual titles.
Sam Hackett of Waterloo Columbus was the 120-pound champ, securing his title with a first-period pin over Brackett Locke of Woodbury Central.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Treyten Steffen won the 195-pound title with an 8-6 decision over South Winneshiek's Damon Meyer, and Wapsie Valley's Rylan Duffy was the 285-pound winner with a first-period pin over Taven Rich of Maquoketa.
South Winneshiek's Ethan Maldonado lost in the finals at 106 pounds, as did Logan Schnuelle at 152, Nashua-Plainfield's Jakob Whitinger at 113 and Weiland Steffen of Sumner-Fredericksburg at 182.
HAMPTON-DUMONT DUALS: Waterloo West went 2-3 Saturday at the Hampton-Dumont Duals where Lake Mills topped the field by winning all five of its meets.
West defeated Belmond-Klemme 54-30 and East Buchanan 54-23, but fell to Lake Mills, MFL MarMac and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Kaden Karns went unbeaten for the Wahawks with three pins and a major decision among his victories. Teme Larson was 4-1, including three pins.
Boys' swimming
TROHAWK INVITATIONAL -- Decorah had a big day as several high school boys' swimming teams returned to competition in the Tro-Hawk Relay Invitational at the Central Intermediate pool in Waterloo.
The Vikings won nine of the 11 events with Newton-Colfax-Mingo-Pella taking the other two.
Waterloo Swim, which hosted the meet, got runner-up finishes from Travis Herink and Cade Shepard in the 2x100 relay and from Amel Saric in the 50 freestyle.
JOHNSTON INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls swam to a third-place finish at the Johnston Invitational Saturday, finishing behind Waukee and Johnston.
Dylan Moffatt won the 100 backstroke for the Tigers in 53.53. Cedar Falls took second in the 200 medley relay with Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremner and Jared Mattson and in the 400 freestyle relay with Mattson, Bremner, Benson Redfern and Moffatt.
Moffatt also finished second in the 200 individual medley, and Redfern was runner-up in the 100 butterfly.
Boys' basketball
WEST MARSHALL 56, COLUMBUS 38: West Marshall used big second and fourth quarters to top Columbus 56-38 in the annual Wartburg Winter Classic Saturday.
West Marshall (6-4) held a slim 12-11 at the end of the first, but outscored the Sailors 22-11 in the second. In the fourth, the Trojans limited Columbus (0-10) to four points while adding another 11 to their score total.
