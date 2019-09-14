OMAHA, Neb. -- Kansas' top-ranked St. James Academy handed Iowa's top-ranked Cedar Falls its first loss of the season Saturday as the Tigers went 3-1 at the Omaha Millard North volleyball tournament.
St. James, located in Lenexa, Kan., defeated Cedar Falls 16-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Earlier in the day, the Tigers (12-1) topped Duchene (Neb.) 25-21, 25-8, Elkhorn South (Neb.) 24-26, 25-18, 25-19 and Millard North (Neb.) 25-21, 25-17.
Akacia Brown had 48 kills on the day for Cedar Falls, including 20 against St. James. Alayna Yates added 35 kills, Emerson Green had 99 assists and 12 blocks, Kirsten Graves piled up 56 digs and Emmy Wedgbury added 40 digs.
CRESTWOOD INVITATIONAL: Waterloo West stormed to six straight wins and captured the Crestwood Invitational Saturday.
The Wahawks defeated New Hampton (24-22, 21-19), Crestwood (21-8, 21-15), Kee High of Lansing (21-13, 21-9), Lisbon (21-18, 21-16), Turkey Valley (21-7, 21-14) and Waukon (21-8, 21-16).
IOWA CITY WEST INVITATIONAL: Waterloo Columbus went 0-5 Saturday at the challenging Iowa City West Invitational.
The Sailors fell to Ankeny (21-19, 21-18), Iowa City West (22-20, 17-21, 15-13), Iowa City Liberty 21-16, 21-13, Dubuque Wahlert (21-13, 21-10) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (25-15, 25-13).
GMG INVITATIONAL: Waterloo Christian won a pair of matches at Saturday's Green Mountain-Garwin Invitational.
The Regents defeated GMG 21-12, 21-19 and Meskwaki Settlement School 21-15, 21-15 while falling to Collins-Maxwell twice (21-17, 21-17 and 25-9, 24-26, 15-11)
Amber Smith had 20 kills on the day, Sydney Aronson had 16 digs and Lauren Bergstrom had 38 assists.
Girls' swimming
LINN-MAR INVITATIONAL: Cedar Falls got a win from Grace Frericks to highlight the Tigers' day at the Linn-Mar Invitational.
Frericks won the 50 freestyle in 24.12 with Emma Clark fifth (25.14). Frericks also captured second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.22 that was second only to the record-setting mark of 56.03 set by West Des Moines Dowling's Katie Broderick.
Ashton Syharath took second in 1-meter diving with 452.35 points, just five points out of first. Kendall Mallaro took eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.69), and Clark was eighth in the 100 freestyle (55.49).
The Tigers' 4x200 relay of Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose and Clark finished fourth in 1:41.43. That same group placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
Ames was the team champion with 530 points, followed by Dowling with 441 and Waukee with 284. Cedar Falls was sixth with 182 points.
