Try 1 month for 99¢
West High School logo

IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls posted nine finishes among the top six against some of the top competition in the state Saturday at the Iowa City High Little Hawk boys' swimming invitational.

The Tigers finished fifth in the team standings with 246 points. Ankeny edged Pleasant Valley for the title, 375-367.

The top individual finish for Cedar Falls was a runner-up effort by Dawson Bremner in the 100 butterfly (54.01) where he finished just ahead of teammate Dylan Moffatt.

Bremner also took third in the 200 individual medley (2:02.09) while Moffatt was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.76) and Benson Redfern fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.41). Devin Myhr placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.51).

In relay action, the Cedar Falls team of Moffatt, Myhr, Bremner and Jared Mattson finished third in the 200 medley (1:40.95), the group of Bremner, Moffatt, Matt Durbin and Mattson was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:31.53) and Tigers Redfern, David Butler, Graham Fry and Durbin teamed up to place sixth in the 400 freestyle (3:31.84).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments