Regional diving: Waterloo's Kimball, Hogan go 1-2 at regional diving

DUBUQUE -- Waterloo Swim's Lauren Kimball captured a regional swim title Thursday at Dubuque Hempstead.

Third a year ago at the state meet, the senior won with a total of 509.25. Her score is second only to Bettendorf's Makayla Hughbanks, who scored 509.95 at a qualifier at Davenport Central.

"I know I can dive better," Kimball told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. "But I'm going to attribute today to all the hard work we have done over the season. These last couple of weeks, we've been putting in a ton of dives to prepare for these last two meets."

Kimball bested a field of 13 divers, including teammate Avery Hogan, a freshman, who took second with a score of 439.75.

Kimball, who attends Don Bosco high school, will dive in her fourth state meet on Nov. 13 at the Marshalltown YMCA. In addition to her third last year, she was 10th as a sophomore and 16th as a freshman.

"I'm so excited, and I'm very grateful to even have a state meet at this point," Kimball said."I'm very excited to go with my teammate, too."

