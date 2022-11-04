 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REGIONAL DIVING

Regional diving: Waterloo's Avery Hogan claims regional championship

DUBUQUE – Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan, a senior at Columbus Catholic captured a regional diving championship Thursday at Dubuque Hempstead.

The defending state champion scored 474.65 points to win the regional crown by more than 71 points over Greta Stanier of Iowa City High.

Waterloo Swim’s Addison Risetter was sixth with 339.70 points, and Kaitlyn Cronan was seventh with 337.7.

Cedar Falls had a pair of top 10 finishers in Ella Kapparos, ninth (301.55), and Alissa Charlton, 10th (279.20).

Hogan qualified sixth overall. Abby Tollefson of Marshalltown scored a 548.95 to post the top qualifying mark.

Avery Hogan 2022

Hogan
