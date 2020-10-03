Prep swimming: Cedar Falls wins split Marcussen Invite

CEDAR FALLS -- The 42nd Marcussen Invitational had a different look Saturday as the event was split between pods in Dubuque and Cedar Falls.

Host Cedar Falls used its depth to defeat Mason City for the five-team title at Holmes Junior High, 597 to 411. Waterloo finished third with 370 points.

Cedar Falls won all three relay races. Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro and Sophia Mason took the 200-medley in 1:56.56. Marley Hagarty joined Mason, Grace Bobeldyk and Emma Clark to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.87. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty and Clark capped the day with a 400 freestyle championship in 3:47.16.

Mallaro also out-touched Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Lauren Williams in the 200 freestyle, 2:00.6 to 2:00.97. Bobeldyk won the 500 freestyle in 5:28.51 and Clark won the 100 freestyle in 55.09. The Tigers also received a title from Sutton Paulsen in the backstroke in 1:04.36.

Waterloo's standout diving tandem of Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan secured another 1-2 finish. Kimball scored 503.95 points and Hogan tallied 443.

Carley Caughron added a pair of individual wins for Waterloo. She edged Clark in the 50 freestyle, 24.58 to 24.83, and Mallaro in the 100 butterfly, 58.3 to 59.7.

