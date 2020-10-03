 Skip to main content
Prep swimming: Cedar Falls wins split Marcussen Invite
top story
MARCUSSEN INVITE

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The 42nd Marcussen Invitational had a different look Saturday as the event was split between pods in Dubuque and Cedar Falls.

Host Cedar Falls used its depth to defeat Mason City for the five-team title at Holmes Junior High, 597 to 411. Waterloo finished third with 370 points.

Cedar Falls won all three relay races. Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro and Sophia Mason took the 200-medley in 1:56.56. Marley Hagarty joined Mason, Grace Bobeldyk and Emma Clark to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.87. Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty and Clark capped the day with a 400 freestyle championship in 3:47.16.

Mallaro also out-touched Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Lauren Williams in the 200 freestyle, 2:00.6 to 2:00.97. Bobeldyk won the 500 freestyle in 5:28.51 and Clark won the 100 freestyle in 55.09. The Tigers also received a title from Sutton Paulsen in the backstroke in 1:04.36.

Waterloo's standout diving tandem of Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan secured another 1-2 finish. Kimball scored 503.95 points and Hogan tallied 443.

Carley Caughron added a pair of individual wins for Waterloo. She edged Clark in the 50 freestyle, 24.58 to 24.83, and Mallaro in the 100 butterfly, 58.3 to 59.7.

prep-logo-cedar falls
+1 
2020 Carley Caughron

Caughron

Marcussen Invite

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Cedar Falls 597, 2. Mason City 411, 3. Waterloo 370, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 364, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 316.

EVENT LEADERS (top three)

DIVING -- 1. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo) 503.95, 2. Avery Hogan (Waterloo) 443, 3. Nat Freeman (Jefferson) 432.85.

200 MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Katie Butler, Baylee Lehmann, Kendall Mallaro, Sophia Mason) 1:56.56, 2. Mason City 1:57.13, 3. Washington 2:01.02.

200 FREESTYLE -- 1. Mallaro (CF) 2:00.6, 2. Lauren Williams (CRJ) 2:00.97, 3. Grace Bobeldyk (CF) 2:01.11.

200 IM -- 1. Aspen Cole (MC) 2:17.51, 2. Lehmann (CF) 2:22.95, 3. Sydney Jones (CRW) 2:23.99.

50 FREESTYLE -- 1. Carley Caughron (Waterloo) 24.58, 2. Emma Clark (CF) 24.83, 3. Marley Hagarty (CF) 26.37.

100 BUTTERFLY -- 1. Caughron (Waterloo) 58.3, 2. Mallaro (CF) 59.7, 3. Nia Litterer (MC) 1:03.78.

100 FREESTYLE -- 1. Clark (CF) 55.09, 2. Williams (CRJ) 55.85, 3. Hagarty (CF) 58.01.

500 FREESTYLE -- 1. Bobeldyk (CF) 5:28.51, 2. Annika Gruenwald (CF) 5:46.6, 3. Grace Hehr (MC) 5:50.38.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Hagarty, Mason, Bobeldyk, Clark) 1:44.87, 2. Waterloo (Caughron, Anna McNally, Anna Geiser, Kate Miller) 1:47.77, 3. Mason City 1:49.56.

100 BACKSTROKE -- 1. Sutton Paulsen (CF) 1:04.36, 2. Sydney Jones (CRW) 1:04.44, 3. Butler (CF) 1:06.06.

100 BREASTSTROKE -- 1. Cole (MC) 1:10.79, 2. Taylor Halverson (MC) 1:12.43, 3. Lehmann (CF) 1:14.43.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY -- 1. Cedar Falls (Mallaro, Bobeldyk, Hagarty, Clark) 3:47.16, 2. Mason City 2:58.55, 3. Jefferson 4:02.54.

