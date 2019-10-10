WATERLOO -- The rivalry between Cedar Falls and Waterloo took a back seat Thursday night when the Tigers and TroHawks got together for a fun night and an important cause at the Central Intermediate pool.
Although Cedar Falls sped away to a 145-41 victory, the night was dedicated to the fight against cancer.
With no seniors to celebrate what would have been senior night, the Waterloo squad hosted the first annual Pink Meet for Breast Cancer Awareness, and it proved to be a huge success.
"I don't have exact numbers right now, but we raised a lot of money for cancer tonight," Waterloo coach Jeff Kamp said. "Tonight was a big success for that, but it was also a night for both teams to get out, have fun together and try some new things."
With both squads putting girls in different events to expand their athletic abilities, the Tigers kept one thing constant as senior diver Ashton Syharath put up a strong showing on the board to give Cedar Falls the lead.
Syharath held off Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan after she had a near lock on first place after her fifth dive.
"I did not know what any scores were and I was a bit nervous," said Syharath. "I looked over at our side of the pool and my teammates were all yelling at me to relax and have fun. They know if I am not smiling that I need to be pushed.
"They got me going there and I relaxed and made my dive. I sure was glad when it was over, and also pretty excited that I did well against some really good divers. It's all about the competition," added the Dike-New Hartford senior.
The Tigers won all but one event on the night. That swim went to Carley Caughron of Waterloo in the 200 individual medley where she outdistanced the field by 11 seconds time with a time of 2:12.49.
The junior swimmer also tried her hand at diving and placed sixth.
"It was just something I wanted to try," said Caughron. "I mean we practice with them every day and it just looked like fun to me."
Caughron helped the 400 relay team finish third.
"It is fun to swim in these events and help get my teammates going," said Caughron. "When I am in the water, I can see them encouraging me when I come up for air, but for the most part I am just focused on what I need to do in my event."
The focus for Waterloo for what is left of its schedule is to remain strong and go after the personal best times.
"Our girls went out to compete in each event for themselves and not necessarily against Cedar Falls," Kamp said. "We have no seniors so we are building for the future. Last year we had one win and this year they have three, so the improvement is there. We are just a work in progress right now."
The Tigers are making the right moves, as well, as they cast girls into the water away from their comfort zone.
"We wanted to have a good time tonight and not be too serious," Cedar Falls coach Scott Pinter said. "I thought our girls stayed pretty focused and Ashton has shown so much improvement. It is good to have her here knowing she will pick us up valuable points with her diving.
"I was really impressed with Marley Hagarty, as well, in the breaststroke, although she was not too thrilled to swim in it. It is not her event but she swam well and finished just a half-second out of sixth place. It is our last meet before conference and I think the girls went out there and put on quite a show. They had fun."
