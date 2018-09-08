WATERLOO — It was a record-breaking Saturday at the Waterloo TroHawk Invitational girls’ swimming meet with marks falling in six of the 13 events at the Central Intermediate pool.
The Waterloo team was involved in three of the time tumblers, as Taylor Hogan crushed the old diving mark of 359.90 with a score of 431.15, and Carley Caughron shaved a full two seconds off the record she set last year in the 100 butterfly.
Caughron also beat last year’s record of 2:16.15 in the 200 IM, but then lost the crown to Arabella Shepard by three seconds.
“I was a little disappointed in my times today,” Caughron said. “I was happy with my fly time but everything else I could have swam better. I just want to always do better with each meet I am in. I think as a team, though, we did a great job today.”
Waterloo finished second behind Decorah in the team standings 212-124.
Decorah won eight of the 13 events with sophomore Emma Bachelder claiming four of the top finishes.
Bachelder’s day began with a first-place finish in the 200 relay and ended with gold in the 400 relay. In between, she pulled off a one-second win in the 50 free and broke her own record set last year in the 100 free by nearly two seconds.
“I was hoping to get faster personal times today, but helping the team finish first was important,” Bachelder said. “I am so very proud of this team. We are very young with only three seniors and you would never think that such a young team could be doing so well.
“I am pretty happy that I did swim faster than last year, but I can always do better.”
Hogan scored high on all 11 of her dives to distance herself from the rest of the field with just a little trouble on her final dive.
“When they announced my dive they said I was doing a tuck instead of a pike,” Hogan said. “I had to think of the adjustment when I was on the board and just ad-lib while I was in the air. It was okay, though, because I have really gotten my confidence up since last year and Coach (Amy) Kimball has really helped me.”
“Taylor is doing so well in diving and she is ranked second in the state in the six-dive,” Waterloo coach Jeff Kamp said. “She is way beyond the level she was last year.
“I thought the rest of the team did a very good job today. We have six freshmen on the team and we are very young. I thought Kayelee Harrison from Columbus really did a nice job as a senior captain and consistently cutting times from last year.
“It is still early in the season but we are getting there.”
TroHawk Invitational
Team standings — 1. Decorah 212, 2. Waterloo 124, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg/Union 101, 4. Ottumwa 85, 5. Keokuk 12.
200 medley relay — 1. Decorah (Emily Voyna, Emma Bachelder, Margaret Rhodes, Destiny Berns) 2:02.97, 2. Waterloo (Kate Miller, Sophia Dehl, Carley Caughron, Lily Lederman) 2:07.62.
200 freestyle — 1. Kiana Folkedahl (Dec) 2:14.94, 2. Danielle Lundtvedt (Dec) 2:14.98.
200 individual medley — 1. Arabella Shepard (VSU) 2:13.26, 2. Caughron (Wat) 2:16.06.
50 freestyle — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 25.70, 2. Webster (VSU) 26.81.
Diving (6) — 1. Maddi Putnam (Dec) 100.75.
Diving (11) — 1. Taylor Hogan (Wat) 431.15, 2. Jessica Ling (Dec) 367.65.
100 butterfly — 1. Caughron (Wat) 1:00.68, 2. Voyna (Dec) 1:06.53.
100 freestyle — 1. Bachelder (Dec) 55.16, 2. Folkedahl (Dec) 1:02.59.
500 freestyle — 1. Rhodes (Dec) 6:00.94, 2. Lundtvedt (Dec) 6:12.56, 3. Jade Cox (Wat) 6:53.05.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Waterloo (Caughron, Kayelee Harrison, Dehl, Lederman) 1:52.51, 2. Decorah (Folkedahl, Katherine Bruening, Snitker, Lundtvedt) 1:54.81.
100 backstroke — 1. Rhodes (Dec) 1:09.58, 2. Carolan (VSU) 1:10.89, 3. Harrison (Wat) 1:16.37.
100 breaststroke — 1. Shepard (VSU) 1:09.84, 2. Goodell (VSU) 1:18.87.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Decorah ( Bachelder, Berns, Folkedahl, Voyna) 3:59.77, 2. VSU (Amanda Cardenas, Levis, Webster, Shepard) 4:25.70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.