CEDAR FALLS — Scott Pinter is the new girls’ swimming head coach for Cedar Falls High’s traditionally strong program.
Pinter has been an assistant on the staff the past two seasons and has eight years of coaching experience. He was a competitive collegiate swimmer at Carthage College before coaching with the Black Hawk Area Swim Team and the Pleasant Prairie Patriots in Wisconsin.
“We’re excited to have Scott take over as our new head women’s swim and diving coach,” said Cedar Falls director of athletics Troy Becker. “He has a lot of coaching experience at all levels and he has shown a passion for developing swimmers.
“His enthusiasm for the sport will carry over to his team and we’re confident he can maintain the strong tradition we have in swimming and diving.”
