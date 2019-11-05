The Cedar Falls and Waterloo high school girls’ swimming programs are well-represented on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams released Monday.
Earning Valley Division first-team honors for Cedar Falls are Grace Bobeldyk (200 freestyle), Annika Gruenwald (200 freestyle), Kendall Mallaro (200 individual medley), Grace Frericks (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Ashton Syharath (diving) and Emma Clark (100 freestyle), in addition to the 200 freestyle relay of Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose and Clark and the 400 freestyle relay of Frericks, Mallaro, Bobeldyk and Clark.
Waterloo Swim’s Carley Caughron earned first-team recognition in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, Lauren Kimball is a first-team diver and Avery Hogan made the second team in diving.
Cedar Falls swimmers who earned second-team accolades are Lauren Sulentic (200 freestyle), Sutton Paulsen and Ava Mallaro (200 IM), Clark (50 freestyle), Alli Gray (diving), Kendall Mallaro and C.C. Lau (100 butterfly), Roose (100 freestyle) and Katie Butler (100 backstroke). Roose was also honorable mention in the 50 freestyle.
Swimmers of the year were Anna Pfeiffer of Dubuque Senior in the Mississippi Division and Aurora Roghair of Iowa City West in the Valley Division. Cedar Falls’ Scott Pinter was named coach of the year in the Mississippi and Byron Butler of Iowa City West in the Valley Division.
