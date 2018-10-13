MARION — Cedar Falls finished a strong second to Iowa City West at a record-setting Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ swimming supermeet Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatics Center.
Iowa City West won six events and compiled 334 points while Cedar Falls finished with 296. Cedar Rapids Kennedy was third with 254.
Four meet records were broken, including a new mark of 58.01 by Cedar Falls’ Grace Frericks in the 100 backstroke.
Iowa City High broke the old mark by touching in 1:50.41 in the 200 medley relay, and Aurora Roghair of Iowa City West set new standards of 1:53.26 in the 200 freestyle and 5:02.43 in the 500 freestyle.
Frericks was also second in the 50 freestyle for the Tigers, Grace Considine was second in the 500 freestyle, and Emma Clark was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle. Cedar Falls’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays also finished second in close races.
Taking thirds for the Tigers were Considine in the 200 freestyle and Clark in the 50 freestyle.
Waterloo Swim got a pair of third-place efforts from Carley Caughron in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
MVC Supermeet
Team standings — 1. Iowa City West 334, 2. Cedar Falls 296, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 254, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 246, 5. Iowa City High 222, 6, Dubuque Senior 212.5, 7. Linn-Mar 202, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 170, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 112, 10. Waterloo 86, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 76.
200 medley relay — 1. Iowa City High (Carly Weigel, Olivia Masterson, Trinity Sadecky, Rika Yahashiri) 1:50.41 (new meet record), 2. Dubuque Senior 1:53.72, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 1:53.80.
200 — 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 1:53.26 (new meet record), 2. Natalia Verastegui (DW) 1:58.00, 3. Grace Considine (CF) 1:58.14.
200 individual medley — 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 2:08.31, 2. Olivia Masterson (ICH) 2:13.34, 3. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 2:14.17.
50 freestyle — 1. Anna Pfeiffer (DS) 24.31, 2. Grace Frericks (CF) 24.44, 3. Emma Clark (CF) 24.47.
100 butterfly — 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 58.89, 2. Lily Ernst (ICW) 59.30, 3. Carley Caughron (Wat.) 1:00.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Anna Pfeiffer (DS) 53.60, 2. Emma Clark (CF) 53.92, 3. Natalia Verastegui (DW) 54.50.
500 freestyle — 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 5:02.43 (new meet record), 2. Grace Considine (CF) 5:15.97, 3. Taylor Matta (CRK) 5:24.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Iowa City West (Ella Hochstetler, Scarlet Martin, Olivia Taeger, Aurora Roghair) 1:39.58, 2. Cedar Falls 1:39.93, 3. Iowa City High 1:40.59.
100 backstroke — 1. Grace Frericks (CF) 58.01 (new meet record), 2. Carly Wiegel (ICH) 1:00.08, 3. Victoria Michel (DW) 1:00.77.
100 breaststroke — 1. Olivia Masterson (ICH) 1:07.30, 2. Shannon Kelley (LM) 1:10.81, 3. Claire Wedewer (DS) 1:11.24.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Iowa City West (Olivia Taeger, Lilly Ernst, Scarlet Martin, Aurora Roghair) 3:38.46, 2. Cedar Falls 3:40.15, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3:48.64.
Mississippi Division athlete of year — Aurora Roghair, Iowa City West
Mississippi Division coach of year — Byron Butler and staff, Iowa City West
Valley Division co-athletes of year — Ayala Taylor, C.R. Washington, Anna Pfeiffer, Dubuque Senior.
Valley Division co-coaches of year — Jesse Huff and staff, Dubuque Senior and Zane Hugo and staff, Iowa City High.
