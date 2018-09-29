CEDAR FALLS — Waukesha South continues to serve as the measuring stick for girls’ swimming during the annual Marcussen Invitational at Holmes Junior High in Cedar Falls.
Wisconsin’s perennial power won five of the 12 events — led by a pair of individual wins and a relay championship from Abby Carlson — to lead the 11-team field with 490 points. Host Cedar Falls turned in a solid second-place total of 320.5.
“We rested a little bit Thursday and Friday to try and get back to our season-best times, and really hit it pretty hard,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Pinter said, after the majority of his team swam either near or better than their season personal records. “It was very reassuring. A good confidence-builder for the girls going into the rest of the season.”
A graceful tandem led the Tigers.
Freshman Grace Frericks tallied two individual event titles, and senior Grace Considine added a win the 500 freestyle. They joined Emma Clark and Kendall Mallaro for a championship time of 3:45.48 in the 400 freestyle relay after Waukesha South’s team was disqualified during that event.
Considine, who entered the 500-yard freestyle with the third-fastest time among participants, finished strong by dropping her time on the final lap to 31-seconds flat for a seven-second margin of victory in 5:14.15.
“I was not expecting how I swam today at all,” said Considine, who ranks among the state’s top 10 in the distance race. “I’m really happy with it and definitely worked for it. That was cool to see all that hard work pay off, and hopefully I can get that time down more when we get closer to our championship meets.”
The Tigers’ senior added runner-up efforts to Waukesha South in the 200 freestyle (1:58.4) and 200 freestyle relay, where she joined Emily Seliga, Frericks and Clark to post a 1:42.28. Clark was also runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 24.96, just .02 back of Dubuque Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer.
“She’s really pushed to be the leader and really works hard every single day,” Pinter said of Considine. “It’s really shown the last couple meets.”
That leadership has helped Frericks make an immediate impact. The Tigers’ freshman won the 100 freestyle in 54.09 and 100 backstroke with a time of 58.52.
“I have a really great team that pushes me every day and it’s just so much fun being a freshman out here,” said Frericks, a product of the local BLAST club program who ranks third among the state’s top 2018 swimmers in the backstroke. “My 100 back, I’m really surprised by where I am right now. I’m really happy about that.”
Another youthful swimmer making gains is Waterloo sophomore Carley Caughron. Already one of the fastest swimmers her city has produced, Caughron finished second to Waukesha’s Carlson in the 100 fly, 59.78 to 1.00.15, and third to a tandem of Waukesha swimmers in the 200 IM with a 2:15.02 time. Caughron’s times are already a couple seconds quicker than this point in her freshman season.
“Most meets you just compete with teams in state so you kind of get used to the competition. It’s really great having a mixture with other states,” Caughron said, addressing Saturday’s field.
Elsewhere locally, Decorah’s Emma Bachelder won by nearly three seconds in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.69.
A trio of Cedar Valley divers — who compete within the same club program and rank among the state leaders — finished first through third in the six-attempt one-meter diving competition. Cedar Falls’ Ashton Syharath led the field of 16 with a score of 424.4, followed by Waterloo’s Taylor Hogan 404.25 and Lauren Kimball 356.7. Kimball has recently returned to competition after suffering an injury during gymnastics.
Marcussen Invitational
Team standings — 1. Waukesha South (Wis.) 490, 2. Cedar Falls 320.5, 3. Wahlert 277, 4. Farmington (Minn.) 236, T5. Dubuque Senior 201, T5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 201. 7. Mason City 166.5, 8. Decorah 124.5, 9. Cedar Rapids Washington 119.5, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 109, 11. Waterloo 80.
Diving — 1. Ashton Syharath (CF) 424.4, 2. Taylor Hogan (Waterloo) 404.25, 3. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo) 356.7.
200 medley relay — 1. Waukesha South (Jaedyn Hill, Jessica Felske, Meghan Jagdfeld, Mikala Leppla) 1:53.14, 2. Wahlert 1:53.54, 3. Senior 1:55.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Taylor Short (WS) 1:56.65, 2. Grace Considine (CF) 1:58.4, 3. Natalia Verastegui (Wahlert) 2:01.29.
200 IM — 1. Abby Carlson (WS) 2:12.35, 2. Meghan Jagdfeld (WS) 2:13.46, 3. Carley Caughron (Waterloo) 2:15.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Pfeiffer (Senior) 24.94, 2. Emma Clark (CF) 24.96, 3. Mikala Leppla (WS) 24.97.
100 butterfly — 1. Carlson (WS) 59.78, 2. Caughron (Waterloo) 1:00.15, 3. Michel (Wahlert) 1:01.66.
100 freestyle — 1. Grace Frericks (CF) 54.09, 2. Short (WS) 54.23, 3. Pfeiffer (Senior) 54.52.
500 freestyle — 1. Considine (CF) 5:14.15, 2. Kendall Gonzalez (WS) 5:21.58, 3. Ashley George (WS) 5:24.24.
200 freestyle relay— 1. Waukesha South (Leppla, Short, Lauren Szolyga, Carlson) 1:40.2, 2. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Emily Seliga, Considine, Clark) 1:42.28, 3. Wahlert 1:44.57.
100 backstroke — 1. Frericks (CF) 58.52, 2. Michel (Wahlert) 1:00.92, 3. Jacy Werning (CRJ) 1:04.4.
100 breaststroke — 1. Emma Bachelder (Decorah) 1:08.69, 2. Madison Braun (Mason City) 1:11.36, 3. Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:11.49.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Clark, Kendall Mallaro, Considine) 3:45.48, 2. Senior 3:50.79, 3. Wahlert 3:52.93.
