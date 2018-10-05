CEDAR FALLS — The natatorium inside Holmes Junior High went silent as some of the state’s top divers waited for the announcer to list their upcoming routine of somersaults and twists. Once they entered the water, teammates lined up on each side of the pool erupted in cheers.
Cedar Falls junior Ashton Syharath prevailed over a pair of familiar challengers in Waterloo’s Taylor Hogan and Lauren Kimball during an extended 11-attempt diving event that highlighted Thursday’s dual meet between the Cedar Valley neighbors. The host Tigers used their depth to win the meet, 129-53, on a night of camaraderie between the two teams that went beyond the score.
Syharath moved up to second on this season’s state diving chart with a championship score of 506.15, while Hogan improved to fourth in the state with a runner-up 461.2. Kimball tallied a 369.35 for third.
“It was so much fun,” Syharath said. “The competition, I just love having them there, and knowing that I have good competition so that I can make sure I’m up with them.”
Syharath trained alongside Hogan and Kimball at the Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy before she began to focus more on diving in high school.
“Either one of them, when they hit their dives, I’m just so happy for them,” Syharath said. “Honestly, I don’t care about the scores. I just care if the girls hit the dives and if they’re happy with how they did.”
Coming off a third place finish at last year’s state meet, Syharath was consistent throughout Thursday’s competition, scoring below 20 on just two dives. She earned a maximum score of 9 from a judge on the 1.7 rated forward 1 1/2 somersault and reverse dives, while tallying individual dive totals of 21.5 or better on four dives with at least a 2.3 degree of difficulty.
“When I coached men at the college level, I don’t coach her any differently,” said Cedar Falls diving coach Vic Laughlin, who previously coached at the University of South Carolina, Luther and University of Northern Iowa. “I push her to her ability, but she’s never gone for something that she’s not ready for. There’s no limit to this girl. She’s got a great future in diving.”
In addition to the diving competition, there were memorable moments inside the pool.
Waterloo’s Carley Caughron finished with a strong anchor leg to edge Cedar Falls’ Sally Fry by two-hundredths of a second at the wall in the 200 freestyle relay, 1:51.01 to 1:51.03. Lily Lederman, Sophia Dehl and Kayelee Harrison joined Caughron on the winning relay.
Caughron also won the 200 IM, while Cedar Falls’ Emma Clark edged her for first in a competitive 100 freestyle, 54.27 to 54.37. Clark add a win in the 50 freestyle and joined Katie Butler, Lauren Sulentic and Grace Frericks on a championship 400 freestyle relay.
Frericks was also a member of an all Grace first place 200 medley relay with Grace Considine, Grace Bobeldyk and Grace Coates. The Cedar Falls freshmen Frericks added victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“We tried to mix things up a lot today and have a little bit of fun for the seniors,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Pinter said. “We’ve got an all Grace relay and couple all senior relays. They really enjoyed that, and I did, too.”
The Tigers’ first year head coach has enjoyed working with his senior class that was honored on this night.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Pinter added. “They’re a really fun group that like to goof around a lot, so it’s been good.”
Waterloo coach Jeff Kamp also liked what he saw out of his team. Hogan broke her own school record, while seniors Harrison and Dehl swam personal records.
“It was a good meet,” Kamp said. “We didn’t score a lot of team points, but it’s more about personal goals and where we need to be. I think the diving was some of the best diving I’ve seen this year.”
Cedar Falls 129, Waterloo 53
Event leaders
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Cedar Falls (Grace Frericks, Grace Considine, Grace Bobeldyk, Grace Coats) 1:59.09, 2. Cedar Falls (Emily Seliga, Shannon Murphy, Sally Fry, Riley Murra) 2:04.79, 3. Waterloo (Kayelee Harrison, Sophia Dehl, Carley Caughron, Lily Lederman) 2:06.46.
200 FREESTYLE — 1. Frericks (CF) 1:59.7, 2. Mandi Waren (CF) 2:28.86, 3. Kate Miller (Waterloo) 2:30.39.
200 IM — 1. Caughron (Waterloo) 2:14.79, 2. Seliga (CF) 2:26.84, 3. Murra (CF) 2:29.07.
50 FREESTYLE — 1. Emma Clark (CF) 24.7, 2. Grace Considine (CF) 25.64, 3. Rachel Roose (CF) 25.88.
DIVING — 1. Ashton Syharath (CF) 506.15, 2. Taylor Hogan (Waterloo) 461.2, 3. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo) 369.35.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. CC Lau (CF) 1:03.84, 2. Murra (CF) 1:07.98, 3. Madi Gonnerman (CF) 1:11.48.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Clark (CF) 54.27, 2. Caughron (Waterloo) 54.37, 3. Fry (CF) 1:00.77.
500 FREESTYLE — 1. Kendall Mallaro (CF) 5:36.45, 2. Katie Butler (CF) 5:4941, 3. Roose (CF) 6:05.13.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Waterloo (Harrison, Dehl, Lederman, Caughron) 1:51.01, 2. Cedar Falls (G. Considine, Seliga, Murra, Fry) 1:51.03, 3. Cedar Falls (Madi Gonnerman, Rachel Jebe, Nicole Lenz) 1:56.66.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Frericks (CF) 58.59, 2. Lauren Sultenic (CF) 1:07.72, 3. Carmen Bekavac (CF) 1:10.22.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Murphy (CF) 1:14.64, 2. Dehl (Waterloo) 1:19.33, 3. Seliga (CF) 1:19.99.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Cedar Falls (Clark, Butler, Sulentic, Frericks) 3:55.63, 2. Cedar Falls (Bobeldyk, Lenz, Mallaro, Bekavac) 4:12.6, 3. Waterloo (Jade Cox, Harrison, Kate Miller, Rylie Long) 4:39.38.
