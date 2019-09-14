WATERLOO -- Decorah's sister act performed at Central Intermediate pool Saturday in the TroHawk Relays.
Senior Emma Bachelder and sophomore sister Grace helped pace the Vikings to 238 points and a convincing team victory. Vinton-Shellsburg-Union edged the Waterloo team out of second, 119-109.
Decorah scored multiple points in each event, taking first place in seven of the 13 races. Emma Bachelder was part of four of those victories.
"We felt pretty good about this meet and knew we could win it," said Bachelder. "The most important thing for us today was to work on our personal bests and swim the best we could. We have a big meet coming up and we knew we had to fine tune ourselves today.
"My favorite part of the meet was being able to root hard for my sister (Grace) and cheer her on, even when we were in different lanes."
The Bachelder sisters were next to each other in the 400 relay and powered their teams to first and second with the elder Bachelder touching the pad first.
"I just love having her on our team," added Emma. "It just makes it that more fun."
Ironically the sisters' mother, Allie has been their coach the last four years.
"It is very exciting to see my daughters out there competing," said Allie Bachelder. "They will be out there cheering each other on along with the rest of the team. This is a fun team altogether. We have over 40 girls and we got to use this meet as a way of figuring out where we can put people."
Waterloo also benefitted from the weekend meet as head coach Jeff Kamp was able to see how his young team fared against strong competition.
"We have no seniors so we rely on girls like Carley Caughron as a leader in and out of the water," said Kamp. "We have been sprinting a lot in practice and working on the mental part of the sport. I thought our divers did an excellent job and Jade Cox swam great in the backstroke and IM."
Waterloo Swim took first and second in the board event with Lauren Kimball taking top honors with 467.40 points. Avery Hogan added 377.32 points.
Caughron won the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.
"I felt comfortable coming into today and I feel very comfortable as someone the younger girls can look to," said Caughron. "I think I am in a little better spot now than I was at this time last year. The whole team looks better."
