FORT DODGE — Cedar Falls captured four events and the team championship at Saturday’s Fort Dodge Invitational girls’ swimming meet.
The Tigers tallied 455 points to edge West Des Moines Dowling (379) for the title. Fort Dodge was third (294), Sioux City Metro fourth (287), Council Bluffs Lewis Central fifth (220) and Spencer sixth (172).
Grace Frericks was a double-winner for Cedar Falls, claiming the 50 freestyle in 24.50 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 52.95. She also swam a leg on the Tigers’ winning 4x200 freestyle relay where she was joined by Emma Clark, Rachel Roose and Hillary Zhu to clock 1:41.33.
CC Lau added a victory in the 100 butterfly (1:01.77) while Cedar Falls got runner-up efforts from Clark in the 50 free, Kendall Mallaro in the 100 backstroke and the 200 medley relay of Frericks, Clark, Mallaro and Zhu.
Other top Tiger finishes included thirds by Mallaro in the 200 individual medley, Clark in the 100 freestyle and Grace Bobeldyk in the 500 freestyle and fourths by Katie Butler in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay of Roose, Lauren Sulentic, Carmen Bekavac and Bobeldyk.
