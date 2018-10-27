GRINNELL — Cedar Falls tentatively qualified for nine events at the girls’ state swimming meet in Marshalltown next weekend after regional meets Saturday.
Waterloo Swim’s Carley Caughron advanced in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while Decorah made the state meet in six events.
For Cedar Falls, Kendall Mallaro made the field in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Emma Clark in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle where she owns top five marks in both events, Grace Frericks in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke with the No. 2 qualifying time, Grace Considine in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Grace Bobeldyk in the 200 freestyle and Cecilia Lau in the 100 butterfly.
Cedar Falls posted the state’s No. 1 time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.33) and made the field in the 400 freestyle relay.
For Decorah, Emma Bachelder qualified in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Margaret Rhodes in the 500 freestyle. The Vikings’ 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays also made the field.
