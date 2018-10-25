MARION -- Taylor Hogan had an outstanding night and leads a group of four area divers who qualified for the Nov. 3 girls' state diving championships in Marshalltown.
Representing Waterloo Swim in the regional at Linn-Mar, Hogan compiled a score of 512.75 points that ranks third on the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union's tentative list of state qualifiers. Jayna Misra of Ames posted the top qualifying score of 564.85.
Hogan's Waterloo Swim teammate, Lauren Kimball, also earned a spot at state with a score of 441.9 that ranks seventh statewide. Cedar Falls Ashton Syharath, competing in the regional at Grinnell, scored 436.6 for the 11th-best qualifying mark, and Decorah's Jessica Ling made the tentative list at 345.9 (28th).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.