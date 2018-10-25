Try 1 month for 99¢

MARION -- Taylor Hogan had an outstanding night and leads a group of four area divers who qualified for the Nov. 3 girls' state diving championships in Marshalltown.

Representing Waterloo Swim in the regional at Linn-Mar, Hogan compiled a score of 512.75 points that ranks third on the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union's tentative list of state qualifiers. Jayna Misra of Ames posted the top qualifying score of 564.85.

Hogan's Waterloo Swim teammate, Lauren Kimball, also earned a spot at state with a score of 441.9 that ranks seventh statewide. Cedar Falls Ashton Syharath, competing in the regional at Grinnell, scored 436.6 for the 11th-best qualifying mark, and Decorah's Jessica Ling made the tentative list at 345.9 (28th).

