MARION -- Dylan Moffatt won the 500 freestyle as Cedar Falls finished third at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swimming supermeet that was postponed from Saturday to Monday.

Iowa City West captured the team title with 397 points while Cedar Falls finished just one point behind runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Tigers were second in the 200 medley relay with Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremner and Matt Durbin and second in the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Jared Mattson, Durbin, Benson Redfern and Moffatt.

In addition, Moffatt took second in the 100 backstroke, Bremner placed second in the 100 butterfly, and Redfern was third in the 200 individual medley.

