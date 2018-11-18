Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo swim logo 2015

Cedar Falls

  • HEAD COACH: Scott Pinter
  • RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (9): x-Dawson Bremner, sr., x-Dylan Moffatt, jr., x-Benson Redfern, jr., Brandon Berggren, soph., David Butler, jr., Matt Durbin, soph., Jared Mattson, sr., Devin Myhr, soph., Will Sill, sr. (x-2017 state qualifiers)

2018-19 schedule

(Home meets at Holmes Jr. High)

Nov. 20 -- at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m. Nov. 27 -- Iowa City West, 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 -- at Ames Invitational, 11 a.m. Dec. 4 -- at Iowa City High, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 -- Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 -- Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m. Dec. 15 -- at Iowa City High Invitational, 11 a.m.

Jan. 3 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m. Jan. 5 -- at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m. Jan. 8 -- at Waterloo, 6 p.m. Jan. 12 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 -- at Mississippi Valley Conf. Supermeet, Linn-Mar, 12:30 p.m.

Waterloo

  • HEAD COACH: Virgil Haley
  • RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (1): Ben Dvorak

2018-19 schedule

(Home meets at Central Intermediate)

Nov. 27 -- at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11 -- at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m. Dec. 18 -- at Iowa City West, 6 p.m. Dec. 20 -- Iowa City High, 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 -- at Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 -- Cedar Falls, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 -- at Mississippi Valley Conf. Supermeet, Linn-Mar, 12:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments