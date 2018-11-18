Cedar Falls
- HEAD COACH: Scott Pinter
- RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (9): x-Dawson Bremner, sr., x-Dylan Moffatt, jr., x-Benson Redfern, jr., Brandon Berggren, soph., David Butler, jr., Matt Durbin, soph., Jared Mattson, sr., Devin Myhr, soph., Will Sill, sr. (x-2017 state qualifiers)
2018-19 schedule
(Home meets at Holmes Jr. High)
Nov. 20 -- at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m. Nov. 27 -- Iowa City West, 6 p.m.
Dec. 1 -- at Ames Invitational, 11 a.m. Dec. 4 -- at Iowa City High, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 -- Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 -- Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m. Dec. 15 -- at Iowa City High Invitational, 11 a.m.
Jan. 3 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m. Jan. 5 -- at Johnston Invitational, 11 a.m. Jan. 8 -- at Waterloo, 6 p.m. Jan. 12 -- at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 -- at Mississippi Valley Conf. Supermeet, Linn-Mar, 12:30 p.m.
Waterloo
- HEAD COACH: Virgil Haley
- RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (1): Ben Dvorak
2018-19 schedule
(Home meets at Central Intermediate)
Nov. 27 -- at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Dec. 11 -- at Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m. Dec. 18 -- at Iowa City West, 6 p.m. Dec. 20 -- Iowa City High, 6 p.m.
Jan. 3 -- at Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m. Jan. 8 -- Cedar Falls, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 -- at Mississippi Valley Conf. Supermeet, Linn-Mar, 12:30 p.m.
