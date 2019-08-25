2019 metro schedules

Cedar Falls

Sept. -- 3: Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., 10: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 6 p.m., 14: at Linn-Mar Invitational, 9 a.m., 20: at Fort Dodge Diving Invitational, 5 p.m., 21: at Fort Dodge Invitational, 10 a.m., 21: at Linn-Mar Diving, 11 a.m., 24: at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Oct. -- 1: Iowa City West, 6 p.m., 5: Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 9 a.m., 10: at Waterloo, 6 p.m., 12: at Muscatine Diving Invitational, 10 a.m., 17: MVC Diving Championships, 5 p.m., 19: MVC Swimming Championships, Linn-Mar, noon.

Waterloo

Aug. -- 29: Vinton-Shellsburg, 6 p.m.

Sept. -- 3: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 6 p.m., 10: at Dubuque Wahlert, 6 p.m., 14: Waterloo Invite, noon, 17: Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m., 26: Vington-Shellsburg, 6 p.m.

Oct. -- 5: at Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 9 a.m., 8: Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6 p.m., 10: Cedar Falls, 6 p.m., 15: at Iowa City High, 6 p.m., 17: at MVC Diving Championships, Cedar Falls, 5 p.m., 19: at Marshalltown Diving Invite, 10 a.m., 19: at MVC Swimming Championships, Linn-Mar, noon.