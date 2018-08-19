Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cedar Falls Tigers

HEAD COACH: Scott Pinter

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (13): Grace Considine, sr., Shannon Murphy, sr., Emily Seliga, sr., Sally Fry, sr., Riley Murra, sr., Renee Plassman, jr., Carmen Bekavak, jr., Lauren Sulentic, jr., Rachel Roose, jr., Ashton Syharath, jr., Katie Butler, soph., Emma Clark, soph., Cecelia Lau, soph.

2018 schedule

(Home meets at Holmes Junior High)

Aug. 28 — at Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 — C.R. Kennedy, 6 p.m. Sept. 8 — at Linn-Mar Invite, 9 a.m. Sept. 14 — at Fort Dodge Inv., 5 p.m. Sept. 15 — at Fort Dodge Inv., 10 a.m. Sept. 18 — Linn-Mar, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 — at Iowa City West, 6 p.m. Sept. 29 — Cedar Falls Marcussen Inv., 9 a.m.

Oct. 4 — Waterloo Swim, 6 p.m. Oct. 6 — at Muscatine Diving meet, 10 a.m. Oct. 11 — at Mississippi Valley Diving Supermeet, Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, 5 p.m. Oct. 13 — at Mississippi Valley Swim Supermeet, Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, noon. Oct. 25 — at Regional Diving, TBA, 4 p.m. Oct. 27 — at Regional Swim, TBA, noon

Waterloo Trohawks

HEAD COACH: Jeff Kamp

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (8): Kayelee Harrison, sr., Sophia Dehl, sr., Tayor Hogan, sr., Carley Caughron, soph., Lily Lederman, sr., Jade Cox, soph., Lauren Kimball, soph., Rylie Long, soph.

2018 schedule

(Home meets at Central Intermediate)

Aug. 28 — at C.R. Kennedy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30 — Dubuque Senior, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Dubuque Wahlert, 6 p.m. Sept. 8 — Waterloo TroHawk Relays, noon. Sept. 11 — at Dubuque Hempstead, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 — at Vinton-Shellsburg, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 — at Iowa City West, 6 p.m. Sept. 29 — at Cedar Falls Marcussen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oct. 2 — at C.R. Jefferson, 6 p.m. Oct. 4 — at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m. Oct. 9 — Iowa City High, 6 p.m. Oct. 11 — at Mississippi Valley Diving Supermeet, Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, 5 p.m. Oct. 13 — at Mississippi Valley Swim Supermeet, Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, noon. Oct. 25 — at Regional Diving, TBA, 4 p.m. Oct. 27 — at Regional Swim, TBA, noon

