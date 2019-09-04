CEDAR FALLS -- Host Cedar Falls captured titles in eight of 12 events and secured a pair of wins over Decorah and Dubuque Hempstead in a double dual format on Tuesday night.
The Tigers defeated Decorah, 119-67, and Hempstead, 129-51. Decorah secured a 132-50 win over Hempstead.
Grace Frericks led Cedar Falls with wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle races. The Tigers added victories from Rachel Roose in the 50 freestyle, Kendall Mallaro in the butterfly and Ashton Syharath in the diving competition. Cedar Falls also swept all three relay races.
Emma Bachelder guided Decorah with a victory in the 200 IM.
Volleyball
Lauren Conrey and Avery Kroll each recorded 16 kills as Waterloo West won a five-set thriller over Linn-Mar Tuesday night inside Siddens Gymnasium. Set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 13-25, 15-12.
West setter Sabrina Anderson distributed 26 assists, Jaeda Gieser tallied three blocks and libero Ciara Hall recorded 26 digs. The Wahawks finished with 49 kills on .404 hitting.
West improved to 2-0 while Linn-Mar fell to 3-4.
