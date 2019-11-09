MARSHALLTOWN — Waterloo Swim and Cedar Falls High didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the big guns, but they made their presence known at Saturday’s girls’ state swimming meet.
Cedar Falls finished seventh overall and Waterloo Swim placed 15th in a meet dominated by West Des Moines Dowling and Ames.
“I am pretty satisfied overall with how it went today,” said Tigers coach Scott Pinter. “We felt really strong about this team and thought we could get a fifth-place finish, but we came up a little short.
“We had some strong swims today and we battled hard in every race. We have nothing to be upset about and we will use this to come back next season a little stronger.”
Individually, Grace Frericks took third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Cedar Falls, Emma Clark was sixth in the 50 free and the Tigers placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
Waterloo Swim’s Carley Caughron was third in the 100 butterfly and right behind Frericks in the 50 free.
Decorah’s top finish was a sixth from Emma Bachelder in the 200 freestyle.
Caughron clocked 56.73 in the butterfly where Scarlet Martin of Iowa City West set a new state record with a 53.41.
“I am not sad at all about finishing third, as a matter of fact it was great racing against someone who broke the record,” said Caughron. “I love racing against the best because number one it is a lot of fun, and number two, it pushes me to be better and go for that time.”
Caughron was just a split second behind Frericks in the 50.
“The 50 is always going to be close because it is such a short race,” said Caughron. “I just keep my head down and go. After I was done I felt real good about what I did. I am pretty happy with the way this day went.”
Frericks also considered the day a success.
“I think this whole thing has been amazing and I am just happy to be here,” said the Tiger sophomore. “I just have to be focused on what I have to do and not worry about all the rest. I will take all this in and use it to push myself going into next season.”
Frericks was determined to improve on her Friday preliminary time in the backstroke.
“I did that and I am okay with third,” she said. “Today I wanted to stay up with the girls and I felt good about that. I know I can do better and I will.”
Frericks missed touching the pad first by just .3 seconds.
“Our girls battled hard all day,” said Pinter. “They really set their expectations high and I think they did very well.
“We will definitely see an upgrade next season and hopefully we can get this team back in the top five where we used to be. We’ll just have to wait and see what we have but the nucleus of good athletes is already there and we have great young swimmers moving up. It will be a lot of fun.”
Diving
Lauren Kimball of Waterloo Swim put together one of her best performances and earned a third-place finish in the girls’ state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Kimball scored 481.00 points and was just 4.70 points behind runner-up Joscelyn Buss of Ames. Ankeny’s Sydney Jorgensen was the winner with 513.20 points.
Cedar Falls’ Ashton Syharath put together a strong series of dives, as well, and placed fifth with 450.35 points. Waterloo Swim’s Avery Hogan also made the top 20, placing 18th.
Girls’ state swiming
Team standings — 1. West Des Moines Dowling 360.0, 2. Ames 328.0, 3. Ankeny 200.0, 4. Iowa City West 184.5, 5. Waukee 150.0, 6. Bettendorf 140.0, 7. Cedar Falls 127.0, 8. Iowa City High 114.0, 9. Johnston 99.0, 10. Des Moines Lincoln 71.0 ... 15. Waterloo 47.0, 19. Decorah 30.0.
One-meter diving — 1. Sydney Jorgensen (Ank) 524.10, 2. Joscelyn Buss (Ames) 532.55, 3. Lauren Kimball (Wat.) 470.80, 5. Ashton Syhharath (CF) 473.60, 18. Avery Hogan (Wat.) 432.55.
200 medley relay — 1. Dowling (Katie Broderick, Mary Martin, Berit Quass, Cassie Rounds) 1:42.54, 2. Ames (Abby McCorkle, Kirsti Robertson, Annie Galvin, Meghan Donald) 1:45.16, 3. Ankeny (Alexis Henning, Erica Peters, Scout Bergwall, Jasmine Rumley) 1:45.39.
200 freestyle — 1. Aurora Roghair (ICW) 1:48.85, 2. Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 1:49.07, 3. Meg Susil (DC) 1:50.82, 6. Emma Bachelder (Dec) 1:54.16.
200 individual medley — 1. Scarlet Martin (ICW) 2:02.56, 2. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 2:03.03, 3. Annie Galvin (Ames) 2:05.41, 14. Kendall Mallaro (CF) 2:12.56.
50 freestyle — 1. Rumley (Ank) 22.53, 2. Donald (Ames) 23.16, 3. Grace Frericks (CF) 23.65, 4. Carley Caughron (Wat) 23.83, 6. Emma Clark (CF) 24.08.
100 butterfly — 1. Martin (ICW) 53.41, 2. Quass (DC) 54.71, 3. Caughron (Wat) 56.73.
100 freestyle — 1. Rumley (Ank) 49.03, 2. Mikayla Kloth (Ames) 52.02, 3. Carly Weigel (ICH) 52.17, 8. Clark (CF) 53.33.
500 freestyle — 1. Roghair (ICW) 4:50.87, 2. Quass (DC) 4:52.72, 3. Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 4:54.76.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Ames (Donald, Kloth, Gracie Wesselmann, Brinley Horras) 1:34.83, 2. Dowling Catholic (Mary Sweetman, Martin, Susil, Cassie Rounds) 1:35.82, 3. IC West (Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger, Martin, Roghair) 1:35.89, 6. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Rachel Roose, Clark) 1:38.16.
100 backstroke — 1. Katie Broderick (DC) 55.53, 2. Gavin (Ames) 55.74, 3. Frericks (CF) 55.83.
100 breaststroke — 1. Martin (DC) 1:03.33, 2. Hayley Kimmel (LM) 1:03.68, 3. Olivia Masterson (ICH) 1:04.10, 9. Emma Bachelder (Dec) 1:06.53.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Dowling Catholic (M. Sweetman, Julia Sweetman, Quass, Broderick) 3:28.11, 2. IC West (Jade Roghair, A. Roghair, Lily Ernst, Martin) 3:28.64, 3. Ames (Galvin, Kloth, Wesselmann, Horras) 3:29.98, 5. Cedar Falls (Frericks, Roose, Mallaro, Clark) 3:34.15.
