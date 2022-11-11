Girls' state swimming: Cedar Falls qualifies six to finals (Updated)

MARSHALLTOWN – Six different Cedar Falls swimmers qualified for swim finals Friday during the preliminary swims of the Iowa girls’ state swimming championships at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Leading the way was freshman Taytem Lehmann who recorded the sixth fastest time in the 100 free prelims. Lehmann finished in 53.78 to qualify for the A final. Lehmann just missed qualifying for the 200 free as her prelim time of of 1:58.34 was just .22 off the final qualifying spot as she finished 17th.

Sophomore Mary Flikkema qualified in the 100 butterfly seventh overall. Flikkema's prelim swim time was 59.42.

Sophia Mason qualified for the A final in the 50 free touching home in 24.98 seconds. Mason just making the 100 free finals as her prelim time of 55.35 was .23 seconds off the final B final spot.

Two Tigers qualified for the 100 backstroke finals, seniors Sutton Paulsen and Ava Mallaro. Paulsen will swim in the A final after posting a time of 59.46, while Mallaro will swim in the B final after swimming a 1:00.74.

Cedar Falls final finals qualifier was Baylee Lehmann in the 100 breaststroke. She will swim in the B final after recording a time of 1:06.91 in the prelims.

The Tigers will also have relay teams in the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and 400 free relay as does Waterloo Swim.

The state diving finals, which includes Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan, the defending champion, was taking place later tonight.