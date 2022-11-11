Girls' State Swimming: Cedar Falls aiming to score more points

MARSHALLTOWN – Cedar Falls senior swimmer Ava Mallaro summed up how she feels the Tigers can swim Saturday at the state championships inside the Marshalltown YMCA.

“You have to practice fast to go fast,” Mallaro said.

Hard and tough practices early in the season paid off last week when across the board Tiger swimmers posted season best times at a regional qualifying meet in Dubuque.

The fast times set up Cedar Falls for what it believes will be a bright state meet.

“Going fast in regionals will help you at state because you are used to going fast,” Mallaro finished.

Cedar Falls head coach Chelsea Szczyrbak says she has a focused group that she feels can out-perform last year’s team which included graduated state champion Grace Frericks.

“We’re staying focused on the end goal,” Szczyrbak said. “That is our where eyes are at right now. We had a fantastic regional meet. That was pretty spectacular. It felt like there was magic in the air, but there really wasn’t because those results were because of the hard work we’ve put in. They were ready to go fast and post those times.”

A year ago, Cedar Falls scored 90 points at the state meet to finish eighth, and that included Frericks winning the 100 backstroke and finishing second in another event. However, a strong freshman class and vast improvements by returning state qualifiers has Szczyrbak believing the Tigers can score more points Saturday.

“We did have a fantastic senior class that graduated last season so one of our goals at the start of the season was to be able to replace those points,” Szczyrbak said. “The question was how do we replace those fantastic athletes, how do we fill those spots…and we had quite a few girls step up. Based on the spots (state qualifying times) we should be able to replace our lost state tournament points plus some.”

Mallaro and fellow senior Sutton Paulsen lead the way. Swimmers like Baylee Lehmann, Sophia Mason, Mary Flikkema and Emma Mason have also made huge gains.

And a talented freshman class – Taytem Lehmann, Molly Mason and Paige Wilson -- have been valuable contributors.

“I think we all feel pretty good,” Paulsen said. “We have put in a lot of work and our coaches have a lot of confidence in us, as they should. It is a really great team.

“I think our team is capable (of scoring more points). We had some standout swimmers last year, we miss them dearly, but we have a lot more depth. A lot of freshmen that came in really strong.

Among the top events for potential points for the Tigers are the 200 medley with Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumzazki and Wilson, Flikkema in the 100 fly, Sophia Mason in the 50 free, Taytem Lehmann in the 100 free, Paulsen in the 100 backstroke, the 200 free relay (Sophia Mason, Paulsen, Wilson and Taytem Lehmann), Baylee Lehmann in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay (T. Lehmann, Molly Mason, Zayda Smith, and Sophia Mason).

Mallaro says it will take even more than swimming fast to achieve what the Tigers want to achieve.

"It is really beating people out, and not only about times," Mallaro said. "You have to out-touch people (at the line). It's working together as a team because it is really is a team sport. Give it your all, and support each other so we can get our end goal."

The Waterloo Swim has qualified in five events – defending state champion Avery Hogan defends her title tonight.

Waterloo has qualified in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay with the same four members – Irma Mujic, Haley Stainbrook, Molly Clark and Lily Schwickerath).

Mujic also qualified in the 100 back.