MARSHALLTOWN -- Lauren Kimball of Waterloo Swim put together one of her best performances and earned a third-place finish in the girls' state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Kimball scored 481.00 points and was just 4.70 points behind runner-up Joscelyn Buss of Ames. Ankeny's Sydney Jorgensen was the winner with 513.20 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cedar Falls' Ashton Syharath put together a strong series of dives, as well, and placed fifth with 450.35 points. Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan also made the top 20, placing 18th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.