MARSHALLTOWN -- Lauren Kimball of Waterloo Swim put together one of her best performances and earned a third-place finish in the girls' state diving competition Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.

Kimball scored 481.00 points and was just 4.70 points behind runner-up Joscelyn Buss of Ames. Ankeny's Sydney Jorgensen was the winner with 513.20 points.

Cedar Falls' Ashton Syharath put together a strong series of dives, as well, and placed fifth with 450.35 points. Waterloo Swim's Avery Hogan also made the top 20, placing 18th.

