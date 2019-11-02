Cedar Falls High, Waterloo Swim and Decorah will be well-represented at the girls’ state swimming and diving championships next week.
Tentative state qualifiers following Saturday’s regional meets include Cedar Falls in 11 events, Decorah in seven events and Waterloo in three events.
For the Tigers, Ashton Syharath (1-meter diving), Grace Bobeldyk (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Kendall Mallaro (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Grace Frericks (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Emma Clark (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Rachel Roose (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and C.C. Lau (100 butterfly).
In addition, Cedar Falls made the tentative list of qualifiers in the 200 medley relay (Sutton Paulsen, Elie Considine, Kendall Mallaro, Rachel Roose, Katie Butler, Payton Lehmann, C.C. Lau, Grace Bobeldyk), 200 freestyle relay (Frericks, Marley Hagarty, Roose, Clark, Butler, Lauren Sulentic, Lau) and the 400 freestyle relay (Frericks, Bobeldyk, Mallaro, Clark, Hagarty, Paulsen, Annika Gruenwald, Carmen Bekavac).
Waterloo’s Carley Caughron will swim the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and the TroHawks will have Lauren Kimball and Avery Hogan in the diving competition.
Decorah’s qualifiers are the 200 medley relay (Emily Voyna, Mia Smedsrud, Julia Alberts, Paige Werner, Katerina Kovarik, Ella Hermeier), Emma Bachelder (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Emily Voyna (100 butterfly), Paige Werner (100 freestyle), the 200 freestyle relay (Werner, Voyna, Maeley Nefzger, Emma Bachelder, Katherine Bruening, Kiana Folkedahl) and the 400 freestyle relay (Werner, Voyna, Alberts, Emma Bachelder, Kovarik, Grace Bachelder).
