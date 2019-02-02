FORT DODGE — Cedar Falls, Decorah and Waterloo all qualified for multiple events at next Saturday’s boys’ state swimming meet with their performances at district meets Saturday.
At Fort Dodge, Cedar Falls took second in the team standings behind Ames while advancing in three individual events and three relays.
Dylan Moffatt will head to the YMCA pool in Marshalltown as the state’s No. 1-ranked swimmer in the 500 freestyle after his 4:35.53 mark Saturday. Moffatt also advanced in the 200 individual medley as the No. 4 qualifier while Benson Redfern is 13th and Dawson Bremner 15th.
Bremner is the sixth-highest qualifier in the 100 butterfly where Redfern posted the 21st best time to join him in that race at state.
In the relays, Cedar Falls qualified 13th in the 200 medley with Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Bremner and Matt Durbin, 22nd in the 200 freestyle relay (Durbin, Redfern, David Butler and Jared Mattson) and ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (Bremner, Mattson, Redfern and Moffatt).
Decorah, which competed in the district at Linn-Mar, will send its 200 medley relay to state as the 24th qualifier and Viking Gus Grimstad advanced as the No. 8 qualifier in the 100 butterfly and No. 9 in the 100 backstroke. Waterloo was part of the district at Southeast Polk and will be represented by Cade Shepard, who posted the 17th-best time in the 200 individual medley and earned the 21st spot in the 100 breaststroke.
