After state title, Waterloo diver Avery Hogan aims for a repeat

After winning state last year, Hogan continued through the winter several days a week in an effort to maintain consistency and fine-tune a winning formula. On the board itself, she likes to go for the high-risk, high-reward dives that can improve her score, though not attempting dives she hasn’t perfected.

“Obvioiusly with the higher level of difficulty, if you still score an average score on that, it still results in a good score,” Hogan said. “So if I can do those higher difficulty dives decent, I like to do those.”

It’s a tactic that came in handy at West’s second meet of the season on Tuesday. Diving against Decorah and Dubuque Senior, she finished first with a score of 263.65 earned on six dives, with a front twist to cap it off.

Hogan’s love for diving started in the eighth grade when she watched her sister Taylor perform for Waterloo Swim.

A successful athlete in her own right, Taylor qualified for state as one of Waterloo Swim’s best divers in program history. Now, she’s one of the top swimmers and divers in the University of Northern Iowa’s arsenal. At last year’s Missouri Valley Conference championships, she finished third in the 1m dive and first in the 3m with 277.50 in six dives. She did all this while also excelling in softball for the Panthers.

Already a gymnast (also like Taylor), it was a natural fit for Avery to dive. However, Avery isn’t trying to surpass her sister, just trying to emulate her as a role model.

“I looked up to her a lot and I was just excited that I had the same opportunity as her to dive and be like she is,” Hogan said.

Hogan is a three-sport athlete, playing for both tennis and softball for Columbus Catholic. While diving is her sport of choice, she said the others feed into what she does on the board, especially the agility and mental toughness that comes with tennis. Just like with gymnastics, that quickness on her feet translates to being more maneuverable in the air, making the turns and spins needed before she hits the water.

She also enjoys the individuality that diving brings. While’s she has no issue being part of a team, Hogan said she loves being in a sport that lets her stand out and give her greater independence.

“I love that it’s an individual sport and that it’s up to me. I like that part of it. And I also like how you can learn new dives, that’s really fun about it.”

Moving forward, Hogan is optimistic about the season. She already has all the tools to repeat her success.

“I’m excited for the season,” Hogan said. “Just hoping to be consistent through it all and do my best.”