Weekend Roundup: Tigers qualify in all 11 swimming events for state meet

When the Marshalltown YMCA hosts the girls state swimming meet this Friday and Saturday, Cedar Falls will be well represented.

The Tigers, 10th in the latest power rankings by Varsity Bound, qualified at least one swimmer in all 11 of the swimming events and one of them is in prime contention for at least two individual medals.

Senior Grace Frericks is seeded second in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

Her time in the freestyle was 51.73 seconds and her backstroke time was 55.91 seconds. Cedar Falls doubled up in qualifications in two individual events as junior Sutton Paulsen also made the field of 32 in the backstroke.

Kendall Mallaro and Baylee Lehmann qualified in the 200-yard individual medley. That is not the event that duo has a chance in leaving with a medal.

Mallaro is seeded 11th in the 100-yard butterfly, meaning she’d have to swim three places faster to get into the championship heat on Saturday. Lehmann has the 12th fastest time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Tigers have top-15 times in the three relay events. Grace Bobeldyk squeaked into the field in two individual events, as did Sophia Mason in the 50-yard freestyle.

Waterloo East’s Avery Hogan had the fifth best performance amongst the 1-meter divers with a score of 445.75. The diving finals will be on Friday, as well as the preliminary swimming events.

The finals for swimming will be on Saturday. There will be a consolation heat for the ninth-through-16th fastest times from the preliminaries and a championship heat for the first-through-eighth fastest times.

Northern Iowa

Panthers claim two volleyball wins in conference play: UNI hosted two matches at the McLeod Center and won both of them, defeating Southern Illinois in four sets on Friday then turning around to sweep Missouri State on Saturday.

It marks the first time this season the Panthers (11-16, 6-8 MVC) have won two consecutive matches. They edged the Salukis 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 behind four players with double digit kills, led by 16 from Tayler Alden.

Kira Fallert chipped in 11 while Carly Spies and Kaylissa Arndorfer each finished with 10. Alden and Jenna Brandt each distributed 20-plus assists.

UNI created separation for Southern Illinois behind two 5-0 runs in the first set. In the third, a 4-0 flurry turned a two-point deficit into two-point lead and the Panthers never let the Salukis lead the rest of the set.

After trailing 7-3 in the fourth, UNI rallied with a 9-4 run to hang on for the win.

It cruised by the Bears 25-16, 25-17, 25-18 as five attackers finished with at least eight kills. The Panthers had a hitting efficiency of .242, had eight aces and four solo blocks.

Missouri State closed its gap down to two points in the opener before UNI scored the final seven points. An 11-2 spurt gave the Panthers a commanding lead in the second and a 7-0 run gave them the lead in third they wouldn’t relinquish.

UNI has big weekend at Coyote Extravaganza: The Panthers women’s swimming team faced five foes at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls South Dakota, taking nine dual meet victories to just one loss.

They split with South Dakota and swept South Dakota State, St. Thomas, University of Sioux Falls and St. Cloud State. The most dual points they scored was 168 against the Tommies.

Only one overall victory was had on Friday, the first day of competition. Freshman Hallory Domnick claimed victory in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:50.18

Domnick finished third in the 500 freestyle, joining Amber Finke has swimmers with a pair of top-three finishes on Friday. Sarah Walpole was runner-up in the 1,000 freestyle.

On Saturday, five Panthers had victories. Finke won the 200 backstroke and Faith Larsen was victorious in the 50 freestyle. They went 1-2-3 in the 1-meter diving competition as Taylor Hogan won the event followed by Abby Hutchins and Hannah Taylor.

Olivia Chambers was a winner in the 1,650 freestyle and Lily Ernst won the 200 butterfly.

Hockey

Black Hawks split weekend contests: Waterloo fell to Dubuque 5-1 on Friday at Young Arena, but rebounded with a 3-0 triumph over Sioux Falls at the Sanford PREMIER Center.

It was not the start the Black Hawks wanted against the Fighting Saints as the latter scored three times in the opening period. The first two came within two minutes of each other and the last goal happened in the final minute.

Waterloo avoided the shutout as defenseman Tucker Shedd scored his first goal of the season at the 8 minute, 15 second mark of the third period. Mason McCormick and Owen Baker had the assists.

Baker had a game against the Stampede, scoring his first two goals of the season in the first and third period. His first goal came at 18:57 in the opener and his second was at 1:40 on the power play in the third.

In the second, Gavin O’Connell netted his first goal of the season at 6:27. Four different Black Hawks registered an assist while their goalie Jack Williams had his third clean sheet on the year.

